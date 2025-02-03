Ireland hopeful for Bealham and Hansen as Ahern and Bolton join squad

IRELAND SAY THEY are hopeful that tighthead prop Finlay Bealham and right wing Mack Hansen will recover from injuries in time to face Scotland in their second Six Nations game on Sunday.

Bealham and Hansen suffered leg injuries during Saturday’s bonus-point win against England in Dublin.

The Connacht duo will be monitored in the coming days and Ireland say “it is hoped that both players will be available” for this weekend’s trip to Edinburgh.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen if tighthead Tadhg Furlong [calf] and second row Joe McCarthy [concussion] are back in the selection mix this week after missing out on the England game due to their injuries.

Ireland say Furlong and McCarthy have “stepped up their rehabilitation programmes” and a final decision on their availability will be made later in the week.

Ireland have also confirmed that Connacht wing Shayne Bolton and Munster lock/blindside Tom Ahern have been added to Ireland’s Six Nations squad this week as interim head coach Simon Easterby bolsters his group with two fresh faces.

Ahern and Bolton are uncapped at Test level but have previously trained with the senior national squad. Ahern was part of the Emerging Ireland tour in 2022, while Bolton was selected for last year’s Emerging tour but missed out due to injury.

Meanwhile, the IRFU has announced that Connacht attack coach Mark Sexton, the younger brother of Johnny, and Leinster contact skills coach Seán O’Brien will be part of the Ireland A coaching staff under head coach Mike Prendergast next month.

O’Brien, who won 56 caps for Ireland as a player, and Sexton have joined the senior Ireland coaching team at their training camp in Dublin this week as they get up to speed on the Irish set-up’s way of doing things.

Sexton’s older brother, Johnny, is already part of the Ireland coaching staff in his role as kicking coach and mentor to their out-halves.

Ireland A boss Prendergast spent last week with the senior Ireland coaching staff as he began preparations for the clash with England A in Bristol on Sunday 23 February.