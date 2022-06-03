Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 3 June 2022
Ireland seal famous victory over South Africa

It was just the second time they achieved the feat and a memorable day for first-time captain Gaby Lewis in particular.

By The42 Team Friday 3 Jun 2022, 9:26 PM
Leah Paul pictured in action.
Image: Oisin Keniry


Image: Oisin Keniry

IRELAND SECURED a famous victory over South Africa in T20I cricket at Pembroke Cricket Club this evening, prevailing by 10 runs.

At 21, Lewis became the youngest person to captain Ireland while with the bat, while she also overtook Clare Shillington to become Ireland’s leading run-scorer in women’s T20I cricket.

Ireland Women v South Africa Women, 1st T20I, Pembroke Cricket Club, 3 June 2022

Ireland 143-7 (20 overs; G Lewis 52, L Paul 47; T Sekhukhune 3-32)

South Africa 133-7 (20 overs; A Bosch 29, C Tryon 26; A Kelly 2-25)

 Ireland won by 10 runs

See full scorecard

