Ireland seal famous victory over South Africa

IRELAND SECURED a famous victory over South Africa in T20I cricket at Pembroke Cricket Club this evening, prevailing by 10 runs.

It was just the second time they achieved the feat and a memorable day for first-time captain Gaby Lewis in particular.

Advertisement

At 21, Lewis became the youngest person to captain Ireland while with the bat, while she also overtook Clare Shillington to become Ireland’s leading run-scorer in women’s T20I cricket.

Ireland Women v South Africa Women, 1st T20I, Pembroke Cricket Club, 3 June 2022

Ireland 143-7 (20 overs; G Lewis 52, L Paul 47; T Sekhukhune 3-32)

South Africa 133-7 (20 overs; A Bosch 29, C Tryon 26; A Kelly 2-25)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Ireland won by 10 runs

See full scorecard