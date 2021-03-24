BE PART OF THE TEAM

Poll: How do you think Ireland will do in tonight's World Cup qualifier against Serbia?

Ireland’s hopes of booking a spot in Qatar in 2022 begin tonight.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 604 Views 2 Comments
Jeff Hendrick hit the net in Ireland's last trip to Belgrade in 2016.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE ROAD TO Qatar starts here.

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side begin their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign tonight, a trip to Belgrade to take on Serbia.

It’s a familiar venue for Ireland, they began their last World Cup qualifying run in the same city when it finished 2-2 after Jeff Hendrick put Martin O’Neill’s side ahead early on before two second-half Serbian goals meant Daryl Murphy was required to rescue Ireland with his late header.

2020 was a difficult one on the international front for Ireland as the Kenny reign began with no wins from eight games and just the one goal scored.

He’ll hope for better fortunes despite a build-up disrupted by injury as a big week commences with tonight’s opening qualifier followed by Saturday’s tie at home to Luxembourg.

But we want to know what result you think is most likely tonight?

Poll Results:

Serbia win (257)
Draw (85)
Ireland win (35)



About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

