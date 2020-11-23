BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 23 November 2020
Ireland Sevens 'original' McNulty leaves for LA

Harry and Sean McNulty have signed for the new Major League Rugby side, but the Sevens star suggests he may return to the short form of the game.

By Sean Farrell Monday 23 Nov 2020, 3:01 PM
McNulty on the field during Ireland's European Olympic qualifier in France last year.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND SEVENS STAR Harry McNulty today confirmed that he will leave the setup for Major League Rugby side LA Giltinis.

The 27-year-old was a member of the Ireland men’s Sevens squad that first began the push for Olympic Qualification in a 2015 Rugby Europe Division C tournament in Bosnia and Herzogovina.

Five of that squad remained in the setup all the way through to World Series qualification, but McNulty is heading for the US before Ireland stage a late bid to qualify for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

The former Munster academy man, who was born in Bahrain and spent some of his formative years in New York before going to school in Rockwell College, will be joined by his brother Sean in the club.

The team is backed by Australian businessman Adam Gilchrist, who has moved to trademark cocktail names including Gil Tai, Gil Julep and Gilacolada on top of the name bestowed on the LA rugby side.

“Have to thank @IrishRugby for the last five years,” McNulty wrote on Instagram.

“It’s been the most incredible journey, from the basement to the penthouse and I’m sure I’ll be back.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

