Ireland handed tough pool draw for next month's London 7s

IRELAND HAVE BEEN handed a tough draw for the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in London next month, as Anthony Eddy’s side bid to replicate last year’s exploits at Twickenham.

As the invitational team, Ireland — who secured a place as a core team on the World Rugby Sevens Series 2020 last weekend — have been paired with hosts England, New Zealand and Scotland in Pool C.

Eddy’s side created history at the tournament in 2018 when they advanced through to a first-ever World Series semi-final, before beating England to secure a memorable third-place finish.

Victory at the Hong Kong 7s qualifying tournament earlier this month means Ireland will become one of the 15 core teams contesting the 10-round world series next year.

The London 7s takes place on the weekend of 25/26 May.

The pools for the #London7s on 25-26 May



Who are you backing to make the Cup QFs? pic.twitter.com/oCCLXzJRrM — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 14, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: