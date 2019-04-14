This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland handed tough pool draw for next month's London 7s

Anthony Eddy’s side won a bronze medal at the World Rugby Sevens Series event at Twickenham last year.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 9:08 PM
20 minutes ago 994 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4591959
Ireland won the Hong Kong 7s tournament last weekend.
Image: Yu Chun Christopher Wong/INPHO
Ireland won the Hong Kong 7s tournament last weekend.
Image: Yu Chun Christopher Wong/INPHO

IRELAND HAVE BEEN handed a tough draw for the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in London next month, as Anthony Eddy’s side bid to replicate last year’s exploits at Twickenham. 

As the invitational team, Ireland — who secured a place as a core team on the World Rugby Sevens Series 2020 last weekend — have been paired with hosts England, New Zealand and Scotland in Pool C. 

Eddy’s side created history at the tournament in 2018 when they advanced through to a first-ever World Series semi-final, before beating England to secure a memorable third-place finish. 

Victory at the Hong Kong 7s qualifying tournament earlier this month means Ireland will become one of the 15 core teams contesting the 10-round world series next year.

The London 7s takes place on the weekend of 25/26 May. 

