France's Thibaud Flament to miss Ireland clash for wife's fertility treatment

The Toulouse forward was initially selected in Fabien Galthie’s 42-player squad.
10.52am, 23 Jan 2026

LOCK THIBAUD FLAMENT will miss the Six Nations opener between France and Ireland to attend his wife’s fertility treatment appointment, the French player has confirmed.

“You can’t control the date. The timing is based on the menstrual cycle of women, with a whole protocol around it,” the 28-year-old told French publication L’Equipe.

“We learned at the beginning of January that ART (assisted reproductive technology) falls in the same week as Ireland.

“Even if I saw the possibility coming, it’s not possible to do both, so I won’t play.”

The Toulouse forward explained his decision on Thursday, after initially being selected in Fabien Galthie’s 42-player squad earlier in the week.

