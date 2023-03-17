Ireland unveil starting team to face England in Sunday's U20 decider

IRELAND HEADH COACH Richie Murphy has unveiled his starting side for Sunday’s U20 Six Nations finale against England at Musgrave Park, [KO: 5pm, Virgin Media Two].

With a perfect winning record from their four games to date in the competition, Ireland are chasing a Grand Slam success and come into this encounter off the back of a record beating that they handed out to Scotland last weekend.

Gus McCarthy captains the team from the front row, with George Hadden and Paddy McCarthy also named to start along side him. Diarmuid Mangan and the ever-present Conor O’Tighearnaigh are in the second row, while the trio of James McNabney, Ruadhan Quinn and Brian Gleeson combine to form the back row.

Fintan Gunne and Sam Prendergast once again start at scrum-half and out-half respectively, with John Devine and Hugh Cooney in midfield. The back three of Henry McErlean, James Nicholson and Hugh Gavin complete the starting team.

The Ireland U20s Match Day Squad chasing a Grand Slam at a sold-out Musgrave Park! 🟢#FutureIsGreen | @PwCIreland — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 17, 2023

Ireland U20s (v England):

15. Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)

14. James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster)

13. Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)

12. John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

11. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

9. Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

1. George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)

2. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster) – captain

3. Paddy McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster)

4. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

5. Conor Ó Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)

7. Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Replacements: