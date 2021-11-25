44 mins ago

EVENING ALL, IRELAND have made a strong start to their qualifying group for the 2023 World Cup by beating second seeds Finland in Helsinki last month, but a surprise away victory will be squandered if they can’t win at home to the sides they are expected to beat.

Six points from six across this double-header with Slovakia and Georgia are a must if Ireland are to make a serious assault on qualification, either in the guise of automatically from top spot or, as is more likely, second place and the play-offs.

It begins tonight with the visit of Slovakia to Tallaght, the group’s fourth seeds and thus a side Ireland are expected to beat.

Slovakia’s manager has been talking a good game, though, and they have proved doughty opponents in the group so far. They were beaten by a single goal at home to Finland while top seeds Sweden are a barometer of their progress: Slovakia lost 1-0 to them at home in September, having been beaten 7-0 when the sides met 10 months earlier.

Nonetheless momentum is with Ireland and the vibes are approaching an all-time high: a record attendance is anticipated at Tallaght Stadium tonight.

Kick off is at 7pm, and team news follows next.