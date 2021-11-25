Victory at Tallaght is important if Vera Pauw’s side are to make the most of their strong start.
2′ – Ireland 0-0 Slovakia
Slovakia’s Surnovska gives us a preview of what is expected to be a key part of their tactics for the night: a cynical hauling down of Lucy Quinn to curb an Irish counter attack.
1′ – Ireland 0-0 Slovakia
Some dainty touches from Denise O’Sullivan on the edge of the Slovak box ultimately comes to nothing, but it’s been a bright start from Ireland.
Peeeeep!
We’re underway at Tallaght!
The teams are on the pitch, with kick-off at a bitterly cold Tallaght Stadium now just minutes away.
Here’s how the group looks ahead of kick-off in tonight’s game. Covid led to the postponement of Ireland’s opening game away to Georgia, so Vera Pauw’s side have a game in hand on those ahead of them.
There’s another significant game in this group on tonight: and at the moment Sweden and Finland are level at 1-1 at half time.
We’ll keep you up to date with how that game finishes up
Republic of Ireland manager, Vera Pauw:
“We, as staff and players, we need to know where we stand. Can I use a Dutch expression? We always say, ‘If you put pants on that are too big a size, they will go down to your ankles.’ If we act as if we are bigger than we are, then we’ll have a problem in coping with that. We’re very realistic with where we stand, where we can grow to and which steps we want to make. Everybody is concentrated on that, and that is how we get the best out of them at this moment. With that method, every game is getting better. Every game we make the next step into our development, which we might not have been able to do maybe half-a-year ago. I think that is a success: players are so concentrated and willing to execute it with all their energy. If everybody realises that we have a long way to go, I think we are on the point of getting at a level where we can qualify, then I think we’re on the right track with each other.”
Slovakia manager, Peter Kopúň:
We can get points off Ireland. I don’t want to come across as having a big mouth but the strength of this team, how the players are set up, entitles me to such optimism.”
The team news from Ireland’s point of view is that there is no news: Vera Pauw has picked the same side as started each of the opening two qualifiers in this group, meaning Katie McCabe has shaken off a foot problem and is fit to start.
EVENING ALL, IRELAND have made a strong start to their qualifying group for the 2023 World Cup by beating second seeds Finland in Helsinki last month, but a surprise away victory will be squandered if they can’t win at home to the sides they are expected to beat.
Six points from six across this double-header with Slovakia and Georgia are a must if Ireland are to make a serious assault on qualification, either in the guise of automatically from top spot or, as is more likely, second place and the play-offs.
It begins tonight with the visit of Slovakia to Tallaght, the group’s fourth seeds and thus a side Ireland are expected to beat.
Slovakia’s manager has been talking a good game, though, and they have proved doughty opponents in the group so far. They were beaten by a single goal at home to Finland while top seeds Sweden are a barometer of their progress: Slovakia lost 1-0 to them at home in September, having been beaten 7-0 when the sides met 10 months earlier.
Nonetheless momentum is with Ireland and the vibes are approaching an all-time high: a record attendance is anticipated at Tallaght Stadium tonight.
Kick off is at 7pm, and team news follows next.
