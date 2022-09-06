Three Ireland changes as Pauw shuffles defence for Slovakia

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Vera Pauw has made two big defensive changes for this evening’s World Cup qualifier away to Slovakia in Senec.

The Girls In Green have been forced into a total of three switches from the starting XI that beat Finland 1-0 and secured an historic play-off spot at Tallaght Stadium last Thursday, with Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn (both injury) and Jamie Finn (suspended) ruled out.

Celtic defender Claire O’Riordan makes her first start since June 2018, joining Louise Quinn and Diane Caldwell in the back three. Brighton midfielder Connolly had dropped deeper to play there last week in the absence of the injured Niamh Fahey, but has been forced out with fractured ribs and a bruised kidney.

Harriet Scott, who plays her club football with Birmingham City, lines out at right-wing back, making her first start since October 2020. Scott wasn’t included in the matchday squad against the Finns.

The goal-scoring hero against Finland, Lily Agg, is in for her first competitive start on her fourth cap. The English-born London City Lionesses midfielder impressed as she replaced Littlejohn after 40 minutes last time out.

Caldwell wins her 90th cap tonight, with kick-off 6pm Irish time and the game live on RTÉ 2.

Saoirse Noonan, Abbie Larkin, Eve Badana and Aoibheann Clancy miss out on the matchday squad.

Victory in their final group game would would propel Ireland into the second round of the Uefa qualifying play-off series. The draw is set for 12.30pm on Friday.

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Harriet Scott, Claire O’Riordan, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Megan Connolly; Jess Ziu, Denise O’Sullivan, Lily Agg, Katie McCabe; Heather Payne.

SLOVAKIA: Maria Korenciova; Kristína Košíková, Jana Vojteková, Diana Lemešová, Patricia Fischerova, Andrea Horvathova; L’udmila Mat’aková, Dominika Škorvánková, Mária Mikolajová, Martina Šurnovská; Patrícia Hmírová.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC).