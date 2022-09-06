Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 6 September 2022
Advertisement

Three Ireland changes as Pauw shuffles defence for Slovakia

Claire O’Riordan, Harriet Scott and Lily Agg start for the Girls In Green in Senec.

Emma Duffy Reports from Senec, Slovakia.
By Emma Duffy Tuesday 6 Sep 2022, 4:08 PM
1 hour ago 895 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5859020
Claire O'Riordan and Lily Agg (left) both start.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Claire O'Riordan and Lily Agg (left) both start.
Claire O'Riordan and Lily Agg (left) both start.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Vera Pauw has made two big defensive changes for this evening’s World Cup qualifier away to Slovakia in Senec.

The Girls In Green have been forced into a total of three switches from the starting XI that beat Finland 1-0 and secured an historic play-off spot at Tallaght Stadium last Thursday, with Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn (both injury) and Jamie Finn (suspended) ruled out.

Celtic defender Claire O’Riordan makes her first start since June 2018, joining Louise Quinn and Diane Caldwell in the back three. Brighton midfielder Connolly had dropped deeper to play there last week in the absence of the injured Niamh Fahey, but has been forced out with fractured ribs and a bruised kidney.

Harriet Scott, who plays her club football with Birmingham City, lines out at right-wing back, making her first start since October 2020. Scott wasn’t included in the matchday squad against the Finns.

The goal-scoring hero against Finland, Lily Agg, is in for her first competitive start on her fourth cap. The English-born London City Lionesses midfielder impressed as she replaced Littlejohn after 40 minutes last time out.

Caldwell wins her 90th cap tonight, with kick-off 6pm Irish time and the game live on RTÉ 2.

Saoirse Noonan, Abbie Larkin, Eve Badana and Aoibheann Clancy miss out on the matchday squad. 

Victory in their final group game would would propel Ireland into the second round of the Uefa qualifying play-off series. The draw is set for 12.30pm on Friday. 

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Harriet Scott, Claire O’Riordan, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Megan Connolly; Jess Ziu, Denise O’Sullivan, Lily Agg, Katie McCabe; Heather Payne.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

SLOVAKIA: Maria Korenciova; Kristína Košíková, Jana Vojteková, Diana Lemešová, Patricia Fischerova, Andrea Horvathova; L’udmila Mat’aková, Dominika Škorvánková, Mária Mikolajová, Martina Šurnovská; Patrícia Hmírová.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC).

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy  / Reports from Senec, Slovakia.
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie