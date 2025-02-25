Calm the chaos: Ireland set for Slovenia test after Ward's winning start

AFTER CARLA WARD’S first game in charge of Ireland last Friday night, one of her players came to her with a thought.

“We always go into chaos mode, it’s always been our problem,” the player said after the scrappy 1-0 win over Türkiye.

Ward heard the message loud and clear in the wake of the Nations League, League B opener at Tallaght Stadium.

It wasn’t pretty, but bottom line: Ireland were off the mark under their new head coach — and back to winning ways after their Euro 2025 qualification heartbreak.

With change aplenty and limited time together, they played a new system and style, although the cut-up pitch and weather conditions were not conducive to Ward’s preferred possession-based, attacking football.

Asked for one key improvement as the focus switched to Slovenia, the new head coach called for calm and revealed the post-match exchange with a player.

Advertisement

“Calm and belief,” said Ward. “They’re really good footballers, a really good group of people and I think sometimes we can just relax and believe a little bit more and that’s my job to get that into them. It’s up to me and the staff now just to get them to relax a bit and believe that they are top footballers because they are.”

Before the RTÉ TV cameras in Koper on Monday morning, she again vowed to “calm that chaos”. That will be key if Ireland are to make it two wins from two this evening, and move top of the group.

Carla Ward with Ruesha Littlejohn yesterday. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

This game, Ward says, will be better because Ireland and Slovakia are “two teams who want to play football,” unlike Türkiye who were generally happy to sit deep and frustrate.

The hope is conditions will be more favourable too, though the pitch at Bonifika Stadium looked patchy yesterday and showers are scheduled around kick-off time.

But no excuses, as Ward has stressed.

Ireland will stick to their 4-1-4-1 formation, but will look to be more aggressive and front-footed. There could be changes to the XI, with some injury concerns emerging. Anna Patten, Heather Payne and Marissa Sheva were doubts yesterday, but Megan Campbell has recovered from a niggle. Leanne Kiernan is again ruled out with a calf injury.

The returning Campbell and Patten were a solid centre back pairing on Friday as Ireland moved away from the back three/five they have generally been wedded to. Aoife Mannion and Katie McCabe were the full-backs, the captain sub-par but the hope that she can be more effective going forward as wingers tuck in. Heather Payne and Lucy Quinn alternated in those wide roles against Türkiye, but neither were at their best, with Ireland sloppy.

Ruesha Littlejohn was again instrumental as the midfield sitter, with Sheva and the ever-impressive Denise O’Sullivan lively ahead of her, while Kyra Carusa was the match-winner up top. Her goal on the stroke of half time was one moment of real quality amidst Irish creativity struggles:

Kyra Carusa's looping header in stoppage time ensures the Republic of Ireland lead Turkey 1-0 at half-time in their Nations League encounter. #COYGIG

📺 https://https://t.co/rEypK4GBey

🖥️ https://https://t.co/7jnPuOCazk pic.twitter.com/jj2yf7SUQr — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) February 21, 2025

Caitlin Hayes not starting for the first time in her Ireland career was an interesting selection call, but the Brighton centre-half did come on, with Abbie Larkin, Amber Barrett and Megan Connolly the other subs used.

There will be continuity here, but some degree of freshness is needed. Larkin is among those who could get more time, while Melisa Filis will be hoping for a debut appearance.

Slovenia also made a winning start on Friday, coming from behind to beat Greece 2-1 in a dominant showing. They are considered Ireland’s toughest opposition in Group B2; the nearest nation in the Fifa World Rankings, 16 places inferior in 40th, and the highest ranked third seed in the competition.

Saša Kolma’s youthful side have improved significantly of late, excelling in League C with Lara Prašnikar of Eintracht Frankfurt their main goalscoring threat. Paris FC midfielder Kaja Korošec is another top talent, also bringing Champions League experience to the squad.

Slovenia have never qualified for a major tournament, but are on an upward trajectory as a unit, progressing across the underage ranks too. While the senior team lost 5-1 on aggregate to Austria in the first round of the Euro 2025 play-offs, the second leg was just 2-1.

A tricky test awaits, and as underlined on Friday, League B may not be the same stroll as last year (six wins from six, 20 goals scored, two conceded).

Related Reads 'Everyone is technically good enough. The quality is there' 'Welcome to international football' - Ward's relief as Ireland reign off to winning start

Ireland and Slovenia previously met in the 2015 World Cup qualifiers, the Girls in Green winning 3-0 and 2-0.

They are expected to prevail again this evening, another three points demanded by Ward to close out her first international window on a high.

“Slovenia are a good side, have ran teams close, but ultimately we’re a good side and I’d like the players to believe they’re a good team,” as the manager said when she named her squad a fortnight ago.

“We want to play football in the right way and we must have a belief about us but small moments at international level are massive.”