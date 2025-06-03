Ireland beat Slovenia at Páirc Uí Chaoimh but fall short of four-goal win needed for top spot

Republic of Ireland 1

Slovenia 0

AT THE FINAL whistle, Slovenia celebrated wildly.

Ireland won the game, but not the war. A frst-half goal from Cork history-maker Saoirse Noonan wasn’t enough at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as the hosts fell short of the four-goal win needed to steal top spot and secure Nations League promotion.

Carla Ward’s side went for it, but instead navigate the play-offs in October as they chase promotion to League A. They’ll learn their fate in Friday’s draw, a third-place League A team lying in wait.

As Saša Kolman and his players revelled in their incredible achievement — thanks to a 4-0 win in Koper in February — the Irish squad huddled quietly and paid tribute to the retiring Louise Quinn.

Much of the 9,433 fans stayed around on a windy night on Leeside to do so too. They hailed their home heroes Noonan, Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly as they circled the pitch, the GAA markings still visible, and points covered on the scoreboard.

Ward said Ireland would go gung-ho, and that they did. She made four changes from Friday’s 2-1 comeback win over Türkiye, three of them attacking, and gave Katie McCabe full licence to go forward.

One addition, Cork’s own Noonan broke the deadlock in the 19th minute. The first sportsperson to play a competitive inter-county Gaelic football match and soccer international in the Páirc, Noonan headed home her second international goal after a superb delivery from Jessie Stapleton, moved out to right-back on the night.

Ireland had been piling on the pressure through an encouraging start against a stiff breeze; Noonan’s first chance cleared off the line amidst a raft of early corners. Anna Patten was among the others to go close, but Slovenia still held a threat on the counter.

Abbie Larkin and Emily Murphy danced out wide, the former and Megan Connolly testing Zala Meršnik and finding their range from distance, while McCabe sent in some delicious deliveries, before Ireland hit the front.

Slovenia looked rattled as the one-way traffic continued, and did their utmost to frustrate. Maja Sternad was booked for a cynical foul on the clearly-targetted McCabe, while manager Saša Kolman also saw yellow on the line.

Kyra Carusa, Murphy and Patten probably should have done better with chances from corners — Connolly and McCabe on song from the set-piece — and the returning centre-forward saw a penalty shout waved away for a clear push from Meršnik.

But the Slovenian transitional threat remained; Courtney Brosnan stepping up with a huge save to deny Lara Prasnikar on the cusp of half time. The Eintracht Frankfurt star really should have done better one-on-one, having exposed the Irish defence, not for the first time. Caitlin Hayes, making her first start under Ward, did bring further solidity, however.

Ireland would have liked to have been more than one goal to the better at the break, but they will have been encouraged by their efforts through the chaos.

Hometown hero Denise O’Sullivan grew into the game more and more on the restart, but Ireland struggled to string together as many chances. That wasn’t helped by the stop-start nature of the contest, Slovenia doing their utmost to slow matters down with cynical challenges and unnecessary bookings.

Just after the hour-mark, the Megan Campbell siren sounded. The long-throw specialist was introduced alongside Amber Barrett, and both looked to impact quickly. Hayes headed a Campbell slingshot over the bar, and the lively Murphy skied a golden chance after being played through by Barrett. The Newcastle United forward later drew a good save after cutting in from the left.

Slovenia were living off scraps, but fired warning shots here and there. Brosnan dealt with all sent her way.

With 10 minutes to play, the retiring Louise Quinn was thrown into the action alongside Marissa Sheva. It was anticipated the towering centurion would be sent up top as Ireland chased more goals, but she went centre-back.

They kept knocking — and kept Meršnik on her toes — but couldn’t add to Noonan’s early effort. And amidst handbags down the stretch, Patten picked up her second yellow of the campaign, meaning she is suspended for the first leg of the play-offs.

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Jessie Stapleton (Megan Campbell 62), Anna Patten, Caitlin Hayes, Katie McCabe; Emily Murphy, Megan Connolly, Denise O’Sullivan, Abbie Larkin (Louise Quinn 80); Saoirse Noonan (Amber Barrett 62), Kyra Carusa (Marissa Sheva 80).

SLOVENIA: Zala Meršnik; Lana Golob, Sara Agrež; Kaja Korošec, Dominika Čonč; Lara Prašnikar; Špela Kolbl, Sara Makovec, Kaja Eržen; Zara Kramžar, Maja Sternad (Nina Kajzba, 68)

Referee: Miriama Bockova (Slovakia).