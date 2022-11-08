'The level of savagery from both sides . . . I actually haven’t seen a game as physical'

IRELAND’S BRUISING VICTORY over South Africa on Saturday was the most physical game of rugby Bernard Jackman has seen.

The former Dragons head coach and Ireland international told Rugby Weekly, a podcast available exclusively to members of The42, that the intensity of play and force of the collisions at the top level of the sport have gone to “another level”.

Jackman and fellow contributor to the podcast, The42′s Murray Kinsella, agreed that the Test was a compelling, thrilling contest, but both wondered what the physical toll might be to the participants.

Advertisement

“The first time we had to defend our own goal-line,” Jackman said. “The level of savagery from both sides, the Boks and us, was . . . I actually haven’t seen a game as physical.”

He added: “I know I’ve said this before but this is taking it to another level. I went back last night and I just started clipping violent collisions and I ended up having about five minutes and I had to cut it down because it was too long to get a soundtrack to.

“But I just wonder how those lads are today, both sides? It’s phenomenal what they can do, and do repeatedly over 60 or 80 minutes depending on how long they play. They’re machines, they’re absolute machines.”

Kinsella said: “It was one of those moments where I’m enjoying it, and I happen to admit I do like that kind of physicality, but the thought in the back of my mind is, imagine someone who doesn’t really know much about rugby gets flown in for this game, is sitting in the stand watching this . . . they’re thinking, ‘This is utterly ludicrous what these human beings are doing to each other?’”

The panel also discussed in depth the individual games of players such as Finlay Bealham, who impressed after coming on for an injured Tadhg Furlong, as well as Conor Murray and Stuart McCloskey, who had to leave the field in the first half due to injury but who made telling contributions towards the 19-16 win over the world champions.

Autumn Series

exclusive analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly Become a Member

The panel also talked about Argentina’s first win at Twickenham in 16 years and where things appear to be going wrong for Eddie Jones’ England.

To listen to Rugby Weekly and enjoy the many other benefits of The42 membership such as exclusive rugby analysis delivered to your inbox, click here.