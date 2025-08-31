7-try Ireland beat spirited Spain side to book place in World Cup quarter-finals

Ireland 43

Spain 27

IRELAND CAN LOOK forward to a World Cup quarter-final after making it two wins from two in their pool with a hard-earned victory over Spain in Northampton.

The result means Ireland have the opportunity to advance as pool winners if they can get the better of New Zealand in what promises to be a cracking pool closer in Brighton next Sunday.

Scott Bemand will hope his team are relatively fresh for that clash with the Black Ferns after heavily rotating his team for today’s game at Franklin’s Gardens, but an Ireland side which showed seven changes from last Sunday’s impressive defeat of Japan struggled to shake off a spirited Spanish side, the team ranked 13th in the world scoring five tries.

Spain made nine changes from their heavy defeat to New Zealand on the opening weekend, but a team with an average age of 23 overcame a slow start to play some superb rugby and showcase their potential.

In front of a healthy Irish support among the almost 9,000-strong crowd, Bemand’s team crossed for seven tries but had some testing moments as Spain battled hard for the full 80.

Linda Djougang won her 50th cap for Ireland. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

As with the Japan win, Ireland will review this game feeling there are areas of their performance where they can continue to improve. Their defence remains a work in progress but will need to be meaner against New Zealand, and Ireland will feel they should have closed this contest out earlier.

Yet having beaten New Zealand at the WXV1 tournament last autumn, Ireland have momentum behind them ahead of one of the most eagerly-anticipated match-ups of the pool stages.

For the second week running Ireland had their bonus point secured before half time, with Dannah O’Brien, Amee-Leigh Costigan, Eve Higgins and Anna McGann all crossing in the first half, before Ireland added further tries through McGann and a Grace Moore double in the second period.

The 43-point total betters last weekend’s 42-point haul as Ireland’s highest score in a World Cup game.

As they did against Japan, Ireland started fast and with intent, using O’Brien’s kicking game to good effect.

After dominating the territory in the early stages it was O’Brien who got the scoreboard moving, finishing a move in which she was heavily involved. The out-half dropped a kick into the Spain backfield and a hesitant Zahía Pérez was caught by an awkward bounce. Costigan was quickly on the scene to sweep up the ball, and after Ireland moved it through quick hands Sam Monaghan fed O’Brien for the opener, following up with her first conversion of the afternoon.

Ireland looked in control across the opening quarter but Spain fought hard in defence, one heavy double-tackle leaving Ireland captain Sam Monaghan wincing on the turf.

Sam Monaghan is tackled by Spain's Ana Peralta Baquet and Claudia Pena Hidalgo. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

In the 18th minute Ireland finally extended their lead through Costigan. A clean lineout led to Ireland testing the Spanish maul defence, but Las Leonas held firm. Ireland changed the attack and swung the ball left, Higgins getting hands on the ball before Stacey Flood supplied the final pass to Costigan, the winger crossing in the same corner where she bagged her first World Cup try against Japan seven days previously. O’Brien’s conversion dropped short, marking her first miss off the tee at this tournament.

At 12-0 down the game looked in danger of slipping away from Spain already, but they rallied back impressively.

A 50:22 led to a patient Spain attack in the 22 which had Bemand’s side under pressure, but Ireland managed to frustrate Spain on the tryline. Then Spain flashed into action, moving the ball wide were Claudia Pérez had space to score, but the try was not converted.

As Ireland regathered Monaghan limped to the sideline, the injured captain replaced by Brittany Hogan after just 24 minutes.

Spain soon had another, hooker Marieta Roman forcing her way over after a strong Spanish maul. Fullback Amalia Argudo nailed her conversion from a testing angle to level the game at 12-12.

As the early Northampton sun was replaced by a light shower, Ireland regained the momentum.

Bemand’s team were lucky to survive some poor execution at the lineout as Spain were instead penalised in their own 22. The Ireland scrum was strong against an inexperienced Spain front row and in a couple of quick passes, Higgins was running under the posts for her second try in as many games, with O’Brien converting.

Ireland's Fiona Tuite. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

In the final stages of the half Ireland hit for the bonus point score. After winning a penalty through Aoife Dalton, Ireland worked their way close to the line before O’Brien and Flood combined and McGann raced over, with O’Brien failing to add the extras.

Spain ended the half on the attack but Ireland won a penalty to bring the opening 40 to a close, leading 24-12.

And it was Spain who were hunting for the first score of the second half, finding a way through just three minutes after the restart, the forwards again doing the hard work to lay the platform before Claudia Peña sliced past the shooting Flood and through Costigan to score. Argudo will have been disappointed to miss the conversion from a very kickable position.

Ireland hit back instantly with a well-executed lineout move. Fiona Tuite rose to collect Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald’s throw, and Claire Boles provided the assist as fellow back-rower Grace Moore came through on a great line to score. A mixed day for O’Brien continued as she again fluffed the conversion.

For all the effort Spain had put in, Ireland’s superior fitness and power was becoming increasingly telling.

Bemand’s team kept the foot down and Moore soon had her second, forcing past two defenders after another clinical Ireland attack off lineout. O’Brien added her fourth conversion from six attempts.

Yet Spain never allowed Ireland get too comfortable, cutting the deficit again with their fourth try, Lourdes Alameda’s score awarded after a TMO review of a potential double movement. Again Spain failed to add the conversion, leaving Ireland 14 points up as Bemand used the bench to refresh his pack.

The fresh legs helped Ireland drive home, McGann adding her second try after 11 phases as the game entered the final 10 minutes, with Enya Breen landing the conversion having replaced O’Brien at out-half.

Ireland were camped in their own 22 for the end game, forcing a knock-on on the try-line before Lea Ducher finished an excellent team move which was subsequently crossed off for another knock-on.

It felt cruel given’s Spain’s endeavor, but they did manage to find their fifth try through Blanco’s late score.

Ireland head to Brighton with two pool wins to their name, but will need to find a more complete performance if they are to do something special at this tournament.

Ireland scorers:

Tries – O’Brien, Costigan, Higgins, McGann (2), Moore (2)

Penalty – O’Brien [0/1]

Conversions – O’Brien [3/6], Breen [1/1]

Spain scorers:

Tries – V Pérez, Román, Peña, Alameda, Blanco.

Conversion – Argudo [1/5]

IRELAND: Stacey Flood; Anna McGann, Aoife Dalton (Nancy McGillivray, 62), Eve Higgins, Amee-Leigh Costigan; Dannah O’Brien (Enya Breen, 62), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Emily Lane, 52; Ellena Perry (Siobhán McCarthy,, 62), Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald (Neve Jones, 62), Linda Djougang (Sadhbh McGrath, 52); Eimear Corri-Fallon, Sam Monaghan (capt) (Brittany Hogan, 24); Fiona Tuite (Ruth Campbell, 71), Claire Boles, Grace Moore.

SPAIN: Amalia Argudo (Lea Ducher, 66); Claudia Pérez, Claudia Peña, Claudia Cano, Clara Piquero; Zahía Pérez, Anne Fernández de Corres (Bingbing Vergara, 71); Gemma Silva (Laura Delgado, 59), Marieta Román (Cristina Blanco, 56), Éider García (Mireia de Andrés, 44); Lourdes Alameda (Anna Puig, 71), Elena Martínez (Mónica Castelo, 52); Lía Piñeiro, Ana Peralta (Nerea García, 68), Valentina Pérez.

Referee: Kat Roche.

Attendance: 8,844.