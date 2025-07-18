Advertisement
Charlie Moloney. Sebastiano Pessina/INPHO
FreeTeam news

Ireland U20s make wholesale changes for Spain clash

Neil Doak has changed eight of his starting 15.
9.50am, 18 Jul 2025

NEIL DOAK HAS named his Ireland team for tomorrow’s meeting with Spain at the U20s World Championship in Italy [KO 2.30pm, RugbyPass TV].

Following Monday’s defeat to Scotland, Doak has made eight changes to his starting team for the clash at Calvisano’s Stadio San Michele.

The game is a play-off for 11th, with Ireland looking to avoid the wooden spoon.

Tom Wood starts at 10, with Derry Moloney and Charlie Molony coming in on the wing positions.

The remaining change in the backline sees Ulster’s Jonny Scott start at 10.

The inclusion of tighthead Tom McAllister is one of four changes in the Ireland pack.

David Walsh and Donnacha McGuire form a new-look second row, while captain Eanna McCarthy returns to start at number seven.

Luke McLaughlin, Paddy Moore, Jack Ryan, Billy Corrigan and Bobby Power are the forwards replacements, with backs Chris O’Connor, Gene O’Leary Kareem and Paidi Farrell completing Ireland’s 23.

Ireland U20s:

  • 15. Daniel Green (Queens University/Ulster)
  • 14. Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • 13. Jonny Scott (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
  • 12. Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)
  • 11. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
  • 10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)
  • 9. Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)
  • 1. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
  • 2. Henry Walker (Queens University/Ulster) Captain
  • 3. Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
  • 4. David Walsh (Terenure RFC/Leinster)
  • 5. Donnacha Maguire (UCD RFC/Leinster Rugby)
  • 6. Michael Foy (UCC RFC/Munster)
  • 7. Eanna McCarthy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht) Captain
  • 8. Oisin Minogue (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Replacements:

  • 16. Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
  • 17. Paddy Moore (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
  • 18. Jack Ryan (UL Bohemians RFC/Munster)
  • 19. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
  • 20. Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
  • 21. Chris O’Connor (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)
  • 22. Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC RFC/Munster)
  • 23. Paidi Farrell (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
