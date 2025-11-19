Prendergast set to start at 10 for Ireland against the Springboks

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell is set to name Sam Prendergast in the number 10 shirt for the clash with South Africa in Dublin on Saturday.

22-year-old Prendergast came into Ireland’s starting team for last Saturday’s six-try win over Australia and is set to continue at out-half for the visit of the back-to-back world champion Springboks to the Aviva Stadium this weekend.

Jack Crowley, 25, started the first two games of Ireland’s November series against New Zealand and Japan, but it appears that he will be tasked with impacting from the bench again on Saturday.

Prendergast was the starting out-half for four of Ireland’s Six Nations games this year, helping them to the Triple Crown, and this weekend is set to be another big test of his ability at the highest level against a powerful, precise Springboks side.

The Leinster man will earn his 13th Ireland cap against Rassie Erasmus’ side and looks likely to partner Jamison Gibson-Park in the halfbacks.

Garry Ringrose’s return to fitness after missing the Japan and Wallabies games with a hamstring issue means he is set to come straight back in at outside centre this weekend, while Josh van der Flier could also return to the starting XV after overcoming a hamstring injury.

With Ringrose favourite to start at number 13, Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw have been vying for the number 12 jersey after Stuart McCloskey was ruled out due to the groin injury he suffered last weekend.

Aki has yet to start a Test in this window and could be given the chance to get stuck into the Springboks from the off, particularly given that Henshaw has emerged as an injury doubt after impressing at outside centre against Australia. Aki and Ringrose are a proven pairing for Ireland.

James Lowe and Tommy O’Brien are fancied to retain their roles on the wings, with the latter in line for his sixth consecutive Test start for Ireland since making his debut against Georgia last summer. O’Brien has five tries in five caps so far.

Mack Hansen is expected to continue at fullback for Ireland this weekend, having shone on his first-ever Test start in the number 15 shirt against the Wallabies.

If he has come through that Wallabies game without any ill effects, Hansen will be at number 15 again.

With Hugo Keenan and Jamie Osborne already sidelined, Ulster man Jacob Stockdale is thought to be next in line if there were any issues for Hansen after his return from injury last weekend.

Stockdale’s last start at fullback for Ireland was all the way back in December 2020, having featured there on several occasions in the early stages of the Farrell era. Predominantly a left wing, Stockdale has played at number 15 for Ulster on a couple of occasions in the last two seasons, most recently against the Bulls in October.

In the front row, Farrell has had a decision to make at loosehead given how well 22-year-old Paddy McCarthy did on his first Test start against Australia.

However, Andrew Porter is the much more experienced option and it would be no surprise to see him back in the starting XV this weekend, with McCarthy returning to the bench.

Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong are expected to continue at hooker and tighthead, while James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne look sure to start in the second row for the fourth consecutive game.

The make-up of the Irish back row may have been cause for some debate in the Irish coaching staff, with van der Flier back in the mix.

Skipper Caelan Doris filled in at openside against the Wallabies, with Jack Conan coming into the number eight shirt as Ryan Baird continued at blindside flanker. Cian Prendergast and Nick Timoney have also played well in the last two weekends.

But given van der Flier’s sheer importance to Ireland in recent years, his return could well come in the starting XV.

It seems that van der Flier is set to start at openside, Doris will move back to number eight, Baird will be at blindside, and Conan will offer proven impact off the bench.

Rónan Kelleher, McCarthy, Craig Casey, and Crowley look likely to be among the Irish replacements, while Farrell has a tight call to confirm between Thomas Clarkson and the more experienced Finlay Bealham as the back-up tighthead. Bealham’s experience could win out for what should be a seismic clash with the Boks.

Ireland are due to name their matchday 23 to face South Africa at 2pm on Thursday.