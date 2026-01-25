Ireland add 20-year-old Connacht prop Billy Bohan to Six Nations squad after Jack Boyle setback

ANDY FARRELL HAS called young Connacht prop Billy Bohan into his Six Nations squad as Ireland’s injury crisis at loosehead deepens.

Jack Boyle joined a lengthy injury list after being stretchered off in Leinster’s URC win over Connacht on Saturday evening. Post-game, Leo Cullen said the 23-year-old would likely be “out for a while” following the setback.

Boyle had been expected to start Ireland’s Six Nations opener away to France on 5 February, with Leinster props Andrew Porter and Paddy McCarthy already ruled out.

Farrell has now replaced Boyle with 20-year-old Connacht prop Bohan.

A second enforced change to the squad sees Munster’s Tom Ahern replaced by Ulster’s Cormac Izuchukwu.

Robert Baloucoune is another injury doubt. The forward will continue to be assessed over the coming days after being withdrawn at half-time in Ulster’s defeat away to Scarlets.

Jack Conan, Jacob Stockdale and Edwin Edogbo are also nursing injuries ahead of the France opener.

Advertisement

Bohan’s call-up comes just over a month on from his Connacht debut.

The former Newbridge College man won his first cap for the province off the bench against Black Lion on 13 December, and has quickly impressed. Bohan has added four further caps and started Connacht’s last three games – against Montpellier, Montauban and Leinster. Part of the Ireland U20s squad last year, Bohan enjoyed a strong showing in Saturday night’s interpro loss to Leinster.

With Boyle unavailable, Munster pair Jeremy Loughman and Michael Milne are the leading contenders to make the matchday squad for the France game.

Milne, 26, won his first two Ireland caps on last summer’s tour to Georgia and Portugal, before featuring for Ireland A against Spain last November.

Loughman, 30, has been capped five times and last featured at Test level against Italy in the 2024 Six Nations.

Tightheads Tom O’Toole and Finlay Bealham, who are both in the Six Nations squad, have both played at tighthead for Ireland. However Bealham and Tadhg Furlong are both in a race to be fit for the meeting with Les Bleus.

The Ireland squad gathered in Dublin today and head to Portugal for their annual pre-championship warm weather training camp on Monday.

Meanwhile, France have added Toulouse lock/flanker Joshua Brennan to their Six Nations squad, with Thibaud Flament ruled out with injury. Brennan is the son of former Ireland international Trevor Brennan.