Joshua Brennan (file photo). Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Joshua Brennan - son of Trevor - called up to France squad ahead of Ireland Six Nations opener

Brennan replaces Toulouse clubmate Thibaud Flament.
4.51pm, 25 Jan 2026

BACK ROW JOSHUA Brennan, whose father Trevor played for Ireland, has been called up to the France squad to prepare for their Six Nations opener against Andy Farrell’s side, the French rugby federation said on Sunday.

Brennan, 24, who has two caps for France, replaces Toulouse clubmate Thibaud Flament, who pulled out of the squad to accompany his wife in her fertility treatment.

Brennan has spent his entire club career at Toulouse, where his father ended his own playing days after winning 13 caps for Ireland as a second row or flanker.

Following his retirement in 2007, Trevor Brennan and his family remained in Toulouse, where he owns an Irish bar.

Joshua Brennan played two matches for France during their tour to New Zealand last July, first as a lock and then as a flanker, and scored his first international try.

