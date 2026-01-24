'It looks like he'll be out for a while' - Boyle a major Six Nations doubt

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen said the injury Jack Boyle suffered in his side’s win over Connacht “didn’t look great” and confirmed that it looks like the loosehead prop will be sidelined for “a while.”

23-year-old Boyle was set to start Ireland’s Six Nations opener against France on 5 February following injuries to team-mates Andrew Porter and Paddy McCarthy.

However, Boyle is now a major doubt for Ireland’s visit to Paris after being injured in Galway, and it looks almost certain that Andy Farrell will need to make a big selection call at loosehead for the clash in Stade de France.

Boyle suffered a lower-leg injury at a first-half scrum and was carted off the pitch.

“It didn’t look great, yeah, so you saw it yourself,” said Cullen of Boyle’s injury after his side’s 34-23 win in Galway.

“It looks like he’ll be out for a while, though, unfortunately.

“I’ll find out, let’s get the exact specifics on Monday.

“Unfortunately, that’s part of the game. We will see how he is at the start of the week and get an exact update for you. Nobody likes to see that.”

Munster pair Michael Milne and Jeremy Loughman were the other two loosehead props named in Farrell’s Six Nations squad.

Ulster tighthead Tom O’Toole has previously trained on the loosehead side and came off the bench there for Farrell’s side in a 2024 November international against Fiji. Connacht tighthead Finlay Bealham has started a game at loosehead for Ireland but that was back in 2020 and he hasn’t been used there again since.

The Ireland XV named for the clash against England A on 6 February includes Ulster’s Sam Crean and Connacht’s Billy Bohan as the loosehead props.

Ireland head coach Farrell is now facing a major selection decision after being shorn of his three leading looseheads ahead of the clash with les Bleus on Thursday week.

Leinster boss Cullen praised Jerry Cahir’s impact off the bench against Connacht this evening, while he confirmed that 20-year-old loosehead prop Alex Usanov was with the group at Dexcom Stadium and should be available against Edinburgh next weekend.

But Cullen added that Leinster may “do a trawl” of the All-Ireland League to find another prop like Cahir, who impressed for Lansdowne in recent seasons.

“We’ll see how everybody is after this weekend and see who’s out there in the AIL after the weekend as well,” said Cullen.

He said he’s unsure if the long-term nature of McCarthy’s injury and the possibility that Boyle is facing a long spell on the sidelines could mean Leinster looking to make an emergency loosehead signing from elsewhere.

“As I said, I just need to figure out exactly the extent of the injuries and make a plan then yeah, definitely,” said Cullen.