Andy Farrell includes 5 uncapped players in 40-man Ireland squad to tour New Zealand

ANDY FARRELL HAS included five uncapped players in his squad for Ireland’s summer tour of New Zealand, their first visit to the country since 2012.
Farrell has named a 40-man group for the five-game tour, with the five uncapped players Munster’s Jeremy Loughman, Connacht’s Cian Prendergast and Leinster trio Ciaran Frawley, Joe McCarthy and Jimmy O’Brien.
Ulster’s Michael Lowry, Leinster winger James Lowe and Munster’s Tadhg Beirne all make the squad despite missing the end of the season through injury, while Leinster out-half Harry Byrne is also recalled as Connacht’s Jack Carty misses out due to a wrist injury.
However in a major blow Leinster hooker Rónan Kelleher has been ruled out of the tour following his latest shoulder issue, with Robert Balaoucoune, Andrew Conway and Chris Farrell also missing out with injury.
Leinster out-half Johnny Sexton will once again captain the squad, which includes 12 players who have less than 10 Test caps to their name – Harry Byrne, Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Mack Hansen, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Ryan Baird, Dave Heffernan, Tom O’Toole, Dan Sheehan, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell.
Connacht senior coach Peter Wilkins will also join the tour to assist in team preparation, while Mick Kearney has been re-appointed as National Team Manager, following Gerard Carmody’s promotion to IRFU Director of Operations.
Farrell gathered a number of players at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre yesterday, with his Ulster contingent set to link up with the squad today following their return from South Africa.
Ireland are due to fly out to New Zealand later this week ahead of their three-Test tour against the All Blacks, who named their squad on Monday.
Farrell’s squad will also take in two games against the Maori All Blacks, who are first up on Wednesday, June 29 in Hamilton.
“This is the start of our Rugby World Cup campaign and it is going to be a fantastic challenge for our group facing five massive tests across the three weeks,” Farrell said.
“Due to Covid we haven’t had an opportunity to tour and touring plays a massive role in teams gelling together and building cohesion on and off the field. This group could also be the last to play a Test series in New Zealand which makes it even more special.
“We will learn so much about the players and the group as a whole as we have to front up for five incredibly tough fixtures, far from the comforts of home and in grounds where the home support will greatly outnumber travelling Irish fans.”
Ireland head to Eden Park in Auckland for the opening Test against Ian Foster’s All Blacks on Saturday, 2 July.
The second Test will be played in Dunedin on 9 July, before a second meeting with the Maori All Blacks in Wellington on Wednesday, 12 July.
Ireland will then remain in Wellington for the third Test on Saturday, 16 July, with all five fixtures set to kick-off at 8.05am Irish time.
Ireland squad
Backs (18)
Bundee Aki (Connacht) 37 caps
Harry Byrne (Leinster) 2 caps
Joey Carbery (Munster) 32 caps
Craig Casey (Munster) 5 caps
Keith Earls (Munster) 96 caps
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster) uncapped
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 17 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht) 4 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 57 caps
James Hume (Ulster) 3 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 20 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 12 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster) 1 cap
Conor Murray (Munster) 96 caps
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster) uncapped
Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 42 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster) 105 caps (captain)
Forwards (22)
Ryan Baird (Leinster) 8 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 23 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 30 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster) 27 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster) 2 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster) 17 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 57 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster) 116 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht) 6 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster) 68 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster) 26 caps
Jeremy Loughman (Munster) uncapped
Joe McCarthy (Leinster) uncapped
Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 84 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster) 2 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster) 43 caps
Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped
James Ryan (Leinster) 43 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 7 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster) 2 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster) 5 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 40 caps
Ireland summer tour fixtures
(All KO 8.05am Irish time, live on Sky Sports)
Māori All Blacks v Ireland
FMG Stadium, Hamilton, Wednesday, 29 June
New Zealand v Ireland
Eden Park, Auckland, Saturday, 2 July
New Zealand v Ireland
Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, Saturday, 9 July
Māori All Blacks v Ireland
Sky Stadium, Wellington, Tuesday, 12 July
New Zealand v Ireland
Sky Stadium, Wellington, Saturday, 16 July
