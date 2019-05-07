McCarthy names 30-man Ireland squad for Portugal trip

IRELAND MANAGER MICK McCarthy has announced a provisional 30-man squad ahead of this month’s training camp in Portugal.

With Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar coming up in June, the team will travel to Quinta Do Lago in the Algarve for a week at the end of this month.

After his impressive Premier League debut for Bournemouth over the weekend, 19-year-old Mark Travers is named as one of three goalkeepers alongside number one Darren Randolph and Kieran O’Hara of Manchester United, who has spent the season on loan at Macclesfield Town.

Ireland’s striking options have been boosted with the return of the in-form Shane Long, who missed the recent qualifiers due to a groin problem.

Preston North End forward Callum Robinson is back in the international fold after recovering from a hamstring injury, as is Scott Hogan, who has helped Sheffield United clinch Premier League promotion while on loan from Aston Villa.

There’s still no place for Everton midfielder James McCarthy, but Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers keeps his spot.

With several players involved in the Championship and League One play-offs, McCarthy will review his options before finalising his final squad.

Ireland squad for Portugal traning camp

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Kieran O’Hara (Manchester United), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan (Sheffield United), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Cardiff City – on loan from Bournemouth), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic – on loan from West Ham), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), James McClean (Stoke City), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City)

Forwards: David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Shane Long (Southampton), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Scott Hogan (Sheffield United – on loan from Aston villa), James Collins (Luton Town), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Callum Robinson (Preston North End)

