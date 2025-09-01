Celtic's Johnny Kenny called up to Ireland squad with Parrott ruled out through injury

CELTIC STRIKER JOHNNY Kenny has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Hungary and Armenia, with Troy Parrott ruled out through injury.
It marks a first senior call-up for Kenny, who was on standby for the double header of international friendlies in June. Kenny signed a new contract at Celtic earlier this summer, having had his career revitalised during a loan spell at Shamrock Rovers.
Parrott, however, is a significant loss. Having made a stunning start to the season with AZ Alkmaar, scoring 10 goals in his first seven games, Parrott has now been sidelined with an injury suffered in club training last week.
The Irish squad assembled at their hotel base yesterday evening, with Killian Phillips included in today’s updated squad list in spite of having been forced off for St Mirren yesterday.
Adam Idah is included though he did not link up with the squad last night, as he finalises a loan move from Celtic to Swansea City. Chiedozie Ogbene, meanwhile, is missing training today as he completes a loan move away from Ipswich, who want to send him elsewhere on a temporary basis to build up match minutes following a long-term achilles injury.
Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign begins at home to Hungary on Saturday, and they then travel to face Armenia the following Tuesday. Portugal are Ireland’s other opponents in what is just a four-team group, meaning the whole campaign will be run off between now and November.
Top spot in the group qualifies automatically for the World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico, while the team finishing second will progress to the play-offs next March.
Republic of Ireland Squad – Hungary and Armenia
Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Everton)
Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), Bosun Lawal (Stoke City), Liam Scales (Celtic), Ryan Manning (Southampton).
Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Killian Phillips (St. Mirren).
Attackers: Evan Ferguson (AS Roma), Adam Idah (Celtic), Finn Azaz (Southampton), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Chiedozie Ogbene (Ipswich Town), Kasey McAteer (Ipswich Town), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion), Johnny Kenny (Celtic).
