Ireland monitor Lowe's groin injury as 11 players released back to provinces

JAMES LOWE REMAINS the only fresh injury concern for Andy Farrell following Saturday’s 42-21 defeat of England.

The winger was forced off after just 20 minutes at Twickenham after picking up a groin injury. The IRFU say the Leinster man will continue to be monitored ahead of the round four meeting at home to Wales on Friday, 6 March.

Meanwhile, Jack Conan will return to training this week after dropping out of the matchday 23 to face England due to illness.

With this weekend being a fallow week in the Six Nations, 11 players have been released from Ireland camp.

Harry Byrne, Nathan Doak, Edwin Edogbo, Tom Farrell, Cormac Izuchukwu, Michael Milne, Darragh Murray, Jude Postlethwaite, Cian Prendergast, Tom Stewart and Bryn Ward are all back with their provinces ahead of the weekend’s URC games.

This week, the Ireland squad will train with the Ireland U20s at an opening training session in Aviva Stadium on Thursday.