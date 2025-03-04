Advertisement
Judy Bobbett has won two national senior titles since moving to boxing. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
FreeBoxing

Former Ireland rugby international set for Women's World Boxing Championships

Five of Ireland’s Paris 2024 Olympians will be in action in Nis, Serbia.
4.39pm, 4 Mar 2025

MULTI-SPORT STAR Judy Bobbett has been named in Ireland’s eight-strong squad for the Women’s World Boxing Championships which begin in Nis, Serbia this weekend.

Bobbett, who won an All-Ireland minor football medal with Meath in 2016 before making her senior international rugby debut in 2019, is now Ireland’s top heavyweight and a two-time national senior champion.

She’s joined in the squad by no fewer than five of Ireland’s Paris 2024 Olympians — Daina Moorehouse, Jennifer Lehane, Michaela Walsh, Grainne Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke.

Lisa O’Rourke, 2022 world champion and younger sister of Aoife, and Derry’s Carleigh Irving, a European medalist at U23 level, complete a strong Ireland squad.

The tournament draw will take place this Saturday with boxing set to begin on Sunday 8 March.

Ireland – Women’s World Boxing Championships squad

  • 48kg: Carleigh Irving (Oakleaf Boxing Club, Derry)
  • 50kg: Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry Boxing Club, Wicklow)
  • 54kg: Jenny Lehane (DCU Athletic Boxing Club, Dublin)
  • 57kg: Michaela Walsh (Holy Family GG, Belfast)
  • 66kg: Grainne Walsh (St. Mary’s BC Tallaght, Dublin)
  • 70kg: Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea BC, Roscommon)
  • 75kg: Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea BC, Roscommon)
  • 81+kg: Judy Bobbett (Liberty Boxing Club, Wicklow)

