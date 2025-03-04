MULTI-SPORT STAR Judy Bobbett has been named in Ireland’s eight-strong squad for the Women’s World Boxing Championships which begin in Nis, Serbia this weekend.
Bobbett, who won an All-Ireland minor football medal with Meath in 2016 before making her senior international rugby debut in 2019, is now Ireland’s top heavyweight and a two-time national senior champion.
She’s joined in the squad by no fewer than five of Ireland’s Paris 2024 Olympians — Daina Moorehouse, Jennifer Lehane, Michaela Walsh, Grainne Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke.
Lisa O’Rourke, 2022 world champion and younger sister of Aoife, and Derry’s Carleigh Irving, a European medalist at U23 level, complete a strong Ireland squad.
The tournament draw will take place this Saturday with boxing set to begin on Sunday 8 March.
Ireland – Women’s World Boxing Championships squad
Former Ireland rugby international set for Women's World Boxing Championships
Ireland – Women’s World Boxing Championships squad
