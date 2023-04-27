Ireland facing long final day to save historic draw against Sri Lanka

Ireland 492 & 54/2 (22 ov)

Sri Lanka 704/3d

Ireland trail by 158 runs

IRELAND’S BATSMEN FACE a long final day in Galle on Friday if they are to hang on and rescue the country’s first-ever draw in Test cricket.

In reply to Ireland’s 492 all out, Sri Lanka declared their first innings on 704-3 after tea on Thursday’s fourth day.

Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis both made double centuries to open up a lead of 212 runs for the hosts.

Ireland lost two early wickets in their second innings to end the day 54-2, and now need at least a further 158 on the final day to avoid a second straight innings defeat.

Ireland could still achieve a historic first draw if they can hang on after losing all five of their games since obtaining Test status in 2017.

“We struggled to get Sri Lankan wickets. But the positive for us is the application and skill our batters showed in the first innings,” Ireland coach Gary Wilson said.

“The challenge for us now is to do it again tomorrow and go back home with a draw,” he added.

Madushka converted his maiden Test century into a double hundred, becoming the second-youngest Sri Lankan to score a Test 200 after Mahela Jayawardene.

He was dismissed for 205 in the third over after lunch, lbw to Andy McBrine, with Ireland successfully reviewing the decision after the initial appeal was turned down.

Madushka’s marathon knock lasted six minutes short of eight hours after he faced 339 deliveries and hit 22 fours and a six.

Mendis, who had twice been dismissed in the 190s, reached his first Test 200 by pushing a Ben White delivery behind square to steal a single.

He amassed 245 runs and was one short of Wasim Akram’s world record of 12 sixes in a Test innings when he was caught at long-off attempting to equal that mark.

Sri Lanka’s monster total of 704 for three was also the highest-ever score in Galle, eclipsing Bangladesh’s 638 all out in 2013.

The pitch was still a batter’s paradise but Ramesh Mendis cleaned up James McCollum for 10 before Prabath Jayasuriya had Peter Moor caught at short extra cover.

Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector took Ireland to stumps without further trouble, with the captain on 12 not out and the Ireland number four on seven.

– © AFP 2023