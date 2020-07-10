This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 10 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland striker Collins plays his part as Luton Town give themselves a Championship lifeline

The four-cap international had a hand in the second goal.

By Press Association Friday 10 Jul 2020, 10:11 PM
1 hour ago 1,029 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5147394
Luton Town's James Collins (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Luton Town's James Collins (file pic).
Luton Town's James Collins (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport

SECOND-HALF GOALS FROM Sonny Bradley and Elliot Lee lifted Luton Town off the foot of the Championship as they won 2-0 at Huddersfield Town to keep the Terriers firmly in the relegation battle.

Bradley headed home James Bree’s 49th-minute corner before Lee lashed home a shot on the rebound with 19 minutes left to earn three vital points that move Luton above Barnsley before the Tykes face Wigan Athletic tomorrow.

The win means Luton are now just two points adrift of safety, with 21st place currently occupied by Stoke City, where Hatters manager Nathan Jones began the season before being sacked in November having won only two of the first 14 games of the season.

Defeat was a bitter blow for Huddersfield, who are just one point further clear and remain in danger of following Swindon Town, Wolves, and Sunderland in becoming the fourth team to suffer back-to-back relegations from the top flight to the third tier in the Premier League era.

Three consecutive clean sheets coming into this game had given Danny Cowley cause for optimism, but a lack of cutting edge is now the growing concern as this became a third straight game without a goal.

The problems going forward were on show in a cagey first half as Huddersfield did most of the pressing but created little to show for it as Luton worked hard to deny Emile Smith Rowe and the returning Fraizer Campbell space to operate.

Lewis O’Brien fired a shot straight at Simon Sluga in the 37th minute, but the Luton goal was rarely under threat as too many passes went astray in the final third.

Luton had barely been seen as an attacking force in the opening half, to the obvious frustration of Jones as he berated his players from the sidelines, but the visitors struck early in the second half as Bradley muscled his way through a crowded area to head home Bree’s corner.

It was the spark the game needed as Huddersfield pushed forward with more urgency, while Luton sought to exploit gaps on the counter attack.

A quick ball forward found James Collins in space on the left, but he fired narrowly wide after cutting inside. Seconds later, Smith Rowe twisted and turned to create space at the other end but was likewise just off target.

Lee then delivered the hammer blow with a little under 20 minutes to go. Hudderfield substitute Juninho Bacuna slipped at a key moment to allow Collins to race towards goal, but his driven shot rattled the upright and bounced out.

Andy King looked to have the rebound covered but took too long and Lee nicked the ball away before firing into the top corner of the net for only his second goal of the season, and a potentially decisive moment in the campaign for both teams.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie