Idah and McClean return as Kenny names team to face Luxembourg

STEPHEN KENNY HAS made two changes for tonight’s World Cup qualifier away to Luxembourg.

Enda Stevens and Jamie McGrath drop out of the team that held Portugal in Dublin on Thursday, with James McClean picked at left wing-back and Adam Idah returning to lead the line.

Seamus Coleman continues in the back three, with Andrew Omobamidele fit to take his place among the substitutes.

Gerson Rodrigues, who scored the winning goal when these sides met in Dublin in March, starts for Luxembourg. They are without captain Dirk Carlson through suspension, while first-choice goalkeeper Anthony Moris is absent having tested positive for Covid.

Ireland will salvage a third-placed finish in Group A with a win tonight.

Kick off at the Stade de Luxembourg is at 7.45pm, and the game is live on RTÉ Two and Sky Sports.