Prendergast at 10, Mack's back, and McCarthy gets first start for Ireland

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has named Sam Prendergast to start at out-half against Australia on Saturday [KO 8.10pm, RTÉ/TNT], while Mack Hansen returns from injury at fullback.

22-year-old Prendergast comes into the starting XV in place of Jack Crowley, who moves to the Irish bench for the visit of Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies.

22-year-old loosehead prop Paddy McCarthy, who has won his first two caps off the Ireland bench in recent weeks, gets his first Test start in the number one shirt.

Ireland captain Caelan Doris shifts from number eight to openside flanker, making his third Test start there.

Hansen has recovered from the foot injury that has limited him to one appearance for Connacht so far this season. Having been added to the Irish squad at the start of this week, he comes straight in for his first international start at number 15, replacing the injured Jamie Osborne.

Hansen has mainly played on the right wing for Ireland, as well as getting a couple of caps on the left, but he has started at fullback for Connacht 11 times over the last five seasons.

Hansen comes into a back three that sees James Lowe returning on the left wing after sitting out Ireland’s win over Japan last weekend, while Tommy O’Brien continues on the right wing.

With Garry Ringrose still sidelined by a hamstring issue, Robbie Henshaw moves to outside centre as Stuart McCloskey returns from a groin injury at number 12.

Prendergast is partnered in the halfbacks by Jamison Gibson-Park, who also sat out the win over Japan.

The front row sees Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong come straight back in, while McCarthy gets his first starting chance after doing well off the bench in recent weeks. James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne continue in the second for the third consecutive game.

With Josh van der Flier absent due to a hamstring injury, Doris shifts into the number seven shirt, where he started two Tests for Ireland during the 2023/24 season. Jack Conan comes into the starting side at number eight, while Ryan Baird continues at blindside flanker.

The Irish bench includes Nick Timoney, who started against Japan last weekend, and Cian Prendergast, who provided notable impact last time out. Bundee Aki returns to the matchday squad in the number 23 shirt.

Ireland (v Australia):

15. Mack Hansen

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Paddy McCarthy

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. James Ryan

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Ryan Baird

7. Caelan Doris (captain)

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Andrew Porter

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Nick Timoney

20. Cian Prendergast

21. Craig Casey

22. Jack Crowley

23. Bundee Aki

Referee: Karl Dickson [RFU].