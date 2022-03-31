Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 31 March 2022
McWilliams names unchanged matchday 23 as Ireland gear up for French test

Star winger Beibhinn Parsons is once again named on the bench.

By Ciarán Kennedy Thursday 31 Mar 2022, 11:25 AM
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Greg McWilliams has named his team to take on France in the second round of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations this weekend.

And McWilliams has decided to stick with the same matchday 23 from last Saturday’s 27-19 defeat to Wales, as Ireland head to the Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse for a Saturday afternoon clash with Les Bleus [KO 2.15pm, RTÉ 2].  

The decision to go with an unchanged selection means star winger Beibhinn Parsons is once again named on the bench. Parsons was declared fully fit ahead of the Wales game, but McWilliams outlined the need to manage the Blackrock College player’s minutes.

That means Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Lucy Mulhall continue on the wings, with fullback Eimear Considine completing the back three.

Eve Higgins and Stacey Flood start in the centre positions, while out-half Nicole Cronin and scrum-half Aoibheann Reilly – who debuted against Wales – get another chance to test their half-back partnership.

Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Katie O’Dwyer start in the front row, as captain Nichola Fryday lines out alongside Sam Monaghan in the second row.

Dorothy Wall and Edel McMahon start in the back row, alongside number eight Brittany Hogan.

On the bench, the uncapped Christy Haney will hope to win her first cap, having been an unused substitute against Wales.

“We are fully aware of the challenge facing us this weekend, but we’ve had a good week of preparation, taking the positives from our opening game and implementing the learnings on the training pitch,” McWilliams said.

“It is a huge opportunity for us as a group to go and play one of the best teams of the world and test ourselves at this stage of our journey together.” 

Ireland (v France)

15. Eimear Considine

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe 

13. Eve Higgins 

12. Stacey Flood 

11. Lucy Mulhall 

10. Nicole Cronin 

9. Aoibheann Reilly

1. Linda Djougang 

2. Neve Jones 

3. Katie O’Dwyer 

4. Nichola Fryday (captain)

5. Sam Monaghan

6. Dorothy Wall 

7. Edel McMahon 

8. Brittany Hogan

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban

17. Chloe Pearse 

18. Christy Haney

19. Anna McGann

20. Hannah O’Connor

21. Kathryn Dane 

22. Enya Breen 

23. Beibhinn Parsons 

