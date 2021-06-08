Parrott keeps his place in Ireland team to face Hungary

TROY PARROTT HAS retained his starting place for tonight’s international friendly with Hungary, with Stephen Kenny making two changes to the side that beat Andorra last Thursday.

Adam Idah replaces James Collins, while Shane Duffy is brought in for Ronan Curtis. The changes mean that Ireland are likely to match Hungary in a back three formation, the set-up Kenny used for all three of the international games in March.

Matt Doherty will likely play at right wing-back with James McClean on the other flank, with Duffy in a back three with Dara O’Shea and John Egan. Conor Hourihane and Josh Cullen continue in midfield, where they’ll play by Jason Knight, who will be the most likely to support Ireland’s youthful attacking duo of Parrott and Idah.

Teenager Gavin Bazunu continues in goal.

STARTING XI | Hungary 🇭🇺 🆚 Ireland 🇮🇪



Shane Duffy comes into defence & Adam Idah partners Troy Parrott up front 😎#COYBIG | #HUNIRL | #WeAreOne | @AVIVAIRELAND pic.twitter.com/bJrucRoeuq — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 8, 2021

Tonight’s game will be played in front of a full house in Budapest, and kicks off at 7pm Irish time. It is live on RTE Two and Sky Sports Football.