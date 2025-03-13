Crowley starts as Ireland make six changes for Italy clash

IRELAND HAVE NAMED Jack Crowley to start at out-half in their team to face Italy in Rome in the final round of the Six Nations on Saturday [KO 2.15pm Irish time, RTÉ/ITV].

Munster man Crowley has been used off the bench by Ireland so far in this championship but takes over from Leinster playmaker Sam Prendergast for this clash with the Italians.

Crowley’s return to the number 10 shirt is one of six changes made by interim head coach Simon Easterby to his starting XV as Ireland look to finish the Six Nations on a high.

James Lowe, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, James Ryan, and Jack Conan come into the starting Ireland team this weekend, while Tadhg Furlong returns from injury among the Irish replacements for what will be his first appearance of the Six Nations.

Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray will play their final Ireland games off the bench, although Cian Healy has missed out on that chance with 23-year-old loosehead prop Jack Boyle preferred.

Crowley will partner Jamison Gibson-Park in the halfbacks as he makes his first Ireland start since their win over Argentina in the second game of the November Tests.

While Crowley came off the bench at out-half in place of Prendergast in the Six Nations opener against England, he was used at fullback in the clashes with Scotland and Wales before a 25-minute stint at inside centre against France last weekend.

Crowley’s current Munster contract expires at the end of this season and he is the subject of interest from English club Leicester, although he has been offered a new deal to stay with his native province and continue playing for Ireland.

Ireland can still win the title on Super Saturday but it’s an outside shot given that France can secure the trophy by beating Scotland in Paris in the final game of the championship.

James Ryan starts in the second row. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Still, Easterby has selected a strong matchday 23 as Ireland chase a bonus-point win on a big margin to put themselves in the mix.

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Finlay Bealham continue as the starting front row, while Ryan comes into the second row alongside Tadhg Beirne as Joe McCarthy drops to the bench.

Conan makes up the back row with captain Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier, with O’Mahony providing cover among the replacements.

Ringrose returns from his two-game suspension to partner Robbie Henshaw as Bundee Aki moves into the number 23 shirt, while wing duo Lowe and Hansen are back from the respective quad and back injuries that kept them out of the France game. They combine with fullback Hugo Keenan in the back three.

Boyle is set for his second cap off the bench with Furlong ready to make his long-awaited comeback from a calf/hamstring injury, while 21-year-old hooker Gus McCarthy returns to the 23 with Rónan Kelleher having come up short in his bid to recover from a neck injury.

Ireland (v Italy):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. James Ryan

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Jack Conan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Jack Boyle

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Joe McCarthy

20. Peter O’Mahony

21. Conor Murray

22. Sam Prendergast

23. Bundee Aki

Referee: Luke Pearce [RFU].