BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 3 June 2021
Advertisement

John Egan returns as Stephen Kenny names Irish side to face Andorra

Kenny has reverted to a back four, as Troy Parrott starts and Gavin Bazunu retains his place in goal.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Thursday 3 Jun 2021, 3:54 PM
24 minutes ago 1,296 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5456937
John Egan in training ahead of today's game.
Image: Bagu Blanco/INPHO
John Egan in training ahead of today's game.
John Egan in training ahead of today's game.
Image: Bagu Blanco/INPHO

JOHN EGAN HAS returned to the Irish side to face Andorra in this evening’s international friendly.

Stephen Kenny has named a relatively youthful line-up, with Gavin Bazunu retaining his place in goal and Dara O’Shea partnering Egan at centre-back. Matt Doherty and James McClean play in either full-back position, with Seamus Coleman and Enda Stevens injured. Josh Cullen and Conor Hourihane form the base of midfield, with Jason Knight, Troy Parrott, and Ronan Curtis offering support to James Collins up front. 

Kenny has reverted to a back four having played a back three in all three games in the March window. 

There may be senior debutants from the bench, which includes new call ups Chiedozie Ogbene, Daniel Mandroiu and Jamie McGrath among the substitutes. Andrew Omobamidele misses out on the squad entirely. 

Kick off in this evening’s game is at 5pm, and is live on RTE Two and Sky Sports Premier League. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

A win will be the first under Stephen Kenny’s watch, and will end a winless streak stretching back to November 2019. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie