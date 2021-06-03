John Egan returns as Stephen Kenny names Irish side to face Andorra

JOHN EGAN HAS returned to the Irish side to face Andorra in this evening’s international friendly.

Stephen Kenny has named a relatively youthful line-up, with Gavin Bazunu retaining his place in goal and Dara O’Shea partnering Egan at centre-back. Matt Doherty and James McClean play in either full-back position, with Seamus Coleman and Enda Stevens injured. Josh Cullen and Conor Hourihane form the base of midfield, with Jason Knight, Troy Parrott, and Ronan Curtis offering support to James Collins up front.

Kenny has reverted to a back four having played a back three in all three games in the March window.

There may be senior debutants from the bench, which includes new call ups Chiedozie Ogbene, Daniel Mandroiu and Jamie McGrath among the substitutes. Andrew Omobamidele misses out on the squad entirely.

Kick off in this evening’s game is at 5pm, and is live on RTE Two and Sky Sports Premier League.

A win will be the first under Stephen Kenny’s watch, and will end a winless streak stretching back to November 2019.