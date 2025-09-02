Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Hungary?

Goalkeeper/defence

Gavin Bazunu is fit again and back playing regularly for Southampton, but it seems unlikely that Caoimhin Kelleher will relinquish the number one spot. The 26-year-old has made a decent start to life at Brentford, featuring in all three of their Premier League games so far, although he will be disappointed not to have kept out Sunderland’s last-minute winner at the weekend. Mark Travers, like Bazunu, will serve as a back-up goalkeeper.

In defence, Halgrimsson will probably retain the three-man backline that started against Senegal of Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins and Matt Doherty. All three have got minutes for their clubs this season, although Doherty was an unused sub for Wolves’ most recent match with Everton. It means Jimmy Dunne and Liam Scales will probably be held in reserve, despite the latter’s encouraging start to the season at Celtic.

Wing-backs

Robbie Brady has been a regular in the team since Heimir Hallgrímsson took charge, but the 33-year-old is unavailable through injury for this window.

So who plays on the left is one of the main question marks over the selection.

Scales has done a job there in the past and is one option. But it’s a home game that Ireland surely need to win to have any realistic hope of qualifying, so Ryan Manning is probably the most suitable candidate, despite the Southampton player starting in a more advanced role in the Senegal friendly.

Brady’s set-piece prowess is often cited as a reason for having him in the team, but the Galway native is similarly proficient from dead balls — he has already scored two free kicks this season in the Championship.

On the right, Kasey McAteer could be the likeliest candidate — he impressed against Senegal in June, scoring in the 1-1 draw.

McAteer recently made a £12 million (€14 million) move from Leicester to Ipswich Town. One of his main rivals for a spot, Chiedozie Ogbene, has left the Tractor Boys on loan to join Sheffield United as he aims to step up his fitness after recovering from a long-term injury.

Midfield

Josh Cullen and Jason Knight have been integral players for Burnley and Bristol City, respectively. So that would appear to be the most likely midfield pairing on Saturday.

By contrast, Jack Taylor and Killian Phillips are relatively inexperienced at international level — they have seven caps between them — so aren’t expected to feature. Uncapped Bosun Lawal has made an excellent start to the season at Stoke City, and can play both defence and midfield, but it would be a big call to throw him in for one of Ireland’s most important matches of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Attack

Finn Azaz is probably the most creative player in the Irish squad and looks in strong contention to start this weekend.

Having impressed for Middlesbrough last season, contributing 12 goals and 11 assists (only two Championship players had more goal involvements), the 24-year-old recently joined Southampton in a £15 million (€17.4 million) deal.

Sammie Szmodics has tended to play when available to Hallgrímsson. That said, after an injury-ridden campaign last season, the 29-year-old has had a somewhat difficult start to the new campaign.

Ipswich are struggling near the bottom of the Championship table in 20th, having failed to win any of their four matches, while Szmodics has only completed 90 minutes once, coming off the bench in their 2-2 draw with Derby at the weekend.

Up front, with Troy Parrott ruled out, Evan Ferguson looks the obvious choice to start.

Adam Idah, who featured from the outset against Senegal, has had a difficult start to the season, failing to score in four matches for Celtic before making a £6 million (€7 million) Deadline Day move to Swansea City.

Despite an eye-catching start to the season at West Brom in which he has registered one goal and two assists, Mikey Johnston will also probably have to settle for an impact sub role, as will late call-up Johnny Kenny.

Possible Ireland team to play Hungary: Kelleher; Doherty, Collins, O’Shea; Cullen, Knight; McAteer, Manning; Azaz, Szmodics; Ferguson.