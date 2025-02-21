LIVE: Ireland v Turkiye, Nations League and LOI Premier Division

So Heather Payne starts on her 50th cap, and Katie McCabe captains her country for the 65th time on her 94th appearance.

Tonight is the first match in charge for Carla Ward, who has spoken about introducing a ‘very different playing style’: it remains to be seen how that will transpire after limited time on the grass.

Ward has generally preferred a back four through her coaching career, but is fluid and flexible tactically. Ireland mostly played a 3-5-2 formation under her predecessor, Eileen Gleeson.

McCabe’s position is one huge source of interest: Ward has said she can be ‘utilised in a different way,’ the skipper has generally been deployed as a deep-lying left wing-back for Ireland.

She could be released by the returning Megan Campbell tonight. Aoife Mannion, Lucy Quinn and Marissa Sheva also come into the team that lost December’s Euro 2025 play-off defeat to Wales, with Caitlin Hayes and Jessie Stapleton dropping out alongside retired duo Niamh Fahey and Julie-Ann Russell. Hayes doesn’t start for the first time in her Ireland career, and Leanne Kiernan is ruled out with a calf injury.