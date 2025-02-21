LIVE: Ireland v Turkiye, Nations League and LOI Premier Division

A Michael Duffy free-kick has put Derry 1-0 up at home to Bohs.
Shels also 1-0 up away at Waterford, Ademipo Odubeko with the goal.
12 mins ago
7:56PM
22mins: Ireland 0 Turkiye 0
CHANCE!
The best chance of the game so far falls Ireland’s way, as Campbell’s long throw into the box is flicked on by Quinn before it comes out to Denise O’Sullivan, who snaps a low shot and sees it blocked on the line.
Campbell then had some treatment after a heavy tackle but she’s good to continue.
18 mins ago
7:50PM
19mins: Ireland 0 Turkiye 0
Another Ireland corner, and this one goes all the way through before Turkiye clear it, with Megan Campbell just not able to reach McCabe’s delivery.
21 mins ago
7:47PM
14mins: Ireland 0 Turkiye 0
Bit of inaccuracy just letting Ireland down – Heather Payne chases a long ball over the top but just can’t get to it, then Megan Campbell tries a through ball but it’s overhit and goes straight out. Ireland are putting a lot of pressure on Turkiye when the visitors are on the ball, and look more lively at the moment.
26 mins ago
7:42PM
Here’s the four Premier Division games kicking-off at 7.45pm. We’ll keep you posted on all the goals.
Drogheda Utd v Sligo Rovers
Galway Utd v St Patrick’s Athletic
Waterford v Shelbourne
Derry City v Bohemians
28 mins ago
7:40PM
8mins: Ireland 0 Turkiye 0
Corner for Ireland. Katie McCabe sends the ball to the near post but Turkiye clear.
32 mins ago
7:36PM
4mins: Ireland 0 Turkiye 0
Some early pressure for Turkiye, who force a corner but can’t produce anything from the setpiece. Ireland’s first attack ends with Ruesha Littlejohn firing a shot over the bar from long range. An ambitious effort, but not too far off!
37 mins ago
7:31PM
KICK-OFF
42 mins ago
7:27PM
The teams are out and it’s anthem time, let us know your score predictions in the comments.
56 mins ago
7:12PM
So Heather Payne starts on her 50th cap, and Katie McCabe captains her country for the 65th time on her 94th appearance.
Tonight is the first match in charge for Carla Ward, who has spoken about introducing a ‘very different playing style’: it remains to be seen how that will transpire after limited time on the grass.
Ward has generally preferred a back four through her coaching career, but is fluid and flexible tactically. Ireland mostly played a 3-5-2 formation under her predecessor, Eileen Gleeson.
McCabe’s position is one huge source of interest: Ward has said she can be ‘utilised in a different way,’ the skipper has generally been deployed as a deep-lying left wing-back for Ireland.
She could be released by the returning Megan Campbell tonight. Aoife Mannion, Lucy Quinn and Marissa Sheva also come into the team that lost December’s Euro 2025 play-off defeat to Wales, with Caitlin Hayes and Jessie Stapleton dropping out alongside retired duo Niamh Fahey and Julie-Ann Russell. Hayes doesn’t start for the first time in her Ireland career, and Leanne Kiernan is ruled out with a calf injury.
56 mins ago
7:12PM
Here’s how Ireland line-up:
STARTING XI | Ireland v Türkiye
Carla Ward’s team to kick us off at Tallaght Stadium ☘️
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Ireland v Turkiye, Nations League and LOI Premier Division
And here’s the Shelbourne goal:
Here’s that O’Sullivan chance. Well hit, but a good block on the line.
Early goals in the LOI!
A Michael Duffy free-kick has put Derry 1-0 up at home to Bohs.
Shels also 1-0 up away at Waterford, Ademipo Odubeko with the goal.
22mins: Ireland 0 Turkiye 0
CHANCE!
The best chance of the game so far falls Ireland’s way, as Campbell’s long throw into the box is flicked on by Quinn before it comes out to Denise O’Sullivan, who snaps a low shot and sees it blocked on the line.
Campbell then had some treatment after a heavy tackle but she’s good to continue.
19mins: Ireland 0 Turkiye 0
Another Ireland corner, and this one goes all the way through before Turkiye clear it, with Megan Campbell just not able to reach McCabe’s delivery.
14mins: Ireland 0 Turkiye 0
Bit of inaccuracy just letting Ireland down – Heather Payne chases a long ball over the top but just can’t get to it, then Megan Campbell tries a through ball but it’s overhit and goes straight out. Ireland are putting a lot of pressure on Turkiye when the visitors are on the ball, and look more lively at the moment.
Here’s the four Premier Division games kicking-off at 7.45pm. We’ll keep you posted on all the goals.
8mins: Ireland 0 Turkiye 0
Corner for Ireland. Katie McCabe sends the ball to the near post but Turkiye clear.
4mins: Ireland 0 Turkiye 0
Some early pressure for Turkiye, who force a corner but can’t produce anything from the setpiece. Ireland’s first attack ends with Ruesha Littlejohn firing a shot over the bar from long range. An ambitious effort, but not too far off!
KICK-OFF
The teams are out and it’s anthem time, let us know your score predictions in the comments.
So Heather Payne starts on her 50th cap, and Katie McCabe captains her country for the 65th time on her 94th appearance.
Tonight is the first match in charge for Carla Ward, who has spoken about introducing a ‘very different playing style’: it remains to be seen how that will transpire after limited time on the grass.
Ward has generally preferred a back four through her coaching career, but is fluid and flexible tactically. Ireland mostly played a 3-5-2 formation under her predecessor, Eileen Gleeson.
McCabe’s position is one huge source of interest: Ward has said she can be ‘utilised in a different way,’ the skipper has generally been deployed as a deep-lying left wing-back for Ireland.
She could be released by the returning Megan Campbell tonight. Aoife Mannion, Lucy Quinn and Marissa Sheva also come into the team that lost December’s Euro 2025 play-off defeat to Wales, with Caitlin Hayes and Jessie Stapleton dropping out alongside retired duo Niamh Fahey and Julie-Ann Russell. Hayes doesn’t start for the first time in her Ireland career, and Leanne Kiernan is ruled out with a calf injury.
Here’s how Ireland line-up:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ireland’s Nations League opener against Türkiye.
Ciarán Kennedy here to bring you all the action as it happens at Tallaght Stadium, where Emma Duffy will be reporting for The 42.
Kick-off is at 7.45pm, and we’ll also keep you updated on tonight’s League of Ireland Premier Division games.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Ireland WNT Liveblog Minute-by-Minute Soccer