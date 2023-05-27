Ireland bow out of U17 Euros after defeat to Spain

IRELAND’S IMPRESSIVE RUN in the U17 Euros has ended at the quarter-final stage with a 3-0 defeat to Spain.

Colin O’Brien’s side reached the last eight despite an opening-match 5-1 loss to Poland due to subsequent wins against Wales and Hungary.

Yet Spain, with the likes of Lamine Yamal, who has played for the Barcelona first team, in their ranks, proved a level too high for Ireland.

Spain had the better of the first half and went ahead on 22 minutes through Alejandro Grandos’s effort from range.

Ireland grew into the game after the break and their intelligence and industry meant Spain were not comfortable until two goals in quick succession.

The first came from Marc Guiu on 68 minutes, and then Yamal found the corner of the net three minutes later to effectively end the contest.

Nikola Kristic / INPHO Referee Milos Milanovic separates players. Nikola Kristic / INPHO / INPHO

France beat England 1-0 in a quarter-final thanks to a late penalty by Mathis Lambourde. This means Ireland are denied the valuable consolation prize of a World Cup play-off against Switzerland.