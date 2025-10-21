Noonan, Ozhianvuna and Sherlock back in Ireland U17 squad for World Cup

SHAMROCK ROVERS PAIR Michael Noonan and Victor Ozhianvuna have returned to the Ireland U17s World Cup as head coach Colin O’Brien has named his 21 players heading to the tournament in Qatar next month.

The squad fly out next week to their first ever Fifa U17s World Cup, with 16 of the group having come through the League of Ireland pyramid.

Colin O'Brien. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

O’Brien is boosted with the return of Noonan, Arsenal-bound Ozhianvuna and former Shelbourne defender Finn Sherlock. All three missed out on warm-up games in Pinatar with Noonan featuring for the Ireland U21s squad in the last two international windows.

There is also a place on the plane for 16-year-old Sean Spaight who is named in the squad with his Dundalk teammate Vincent Leonard.

The Dundalk pair are two of seven players from League of Ireland First Division clubs with Corey Sheridan, Josh Cullen and Gavin McAteer representing Finn Harps, Ryan Butler of Wexford and Goodness Ogbonna of UCD.

Ireland have been drawn in Group J along with Panama, Uzbekistan and Paraguay.

The tournament begins on Monday, 3 November with Ireland’s opening game on Wednesday, 5 November against Panama at 12.30pm Irish time.

The Boys in Green are next in action against Asian opposition in Uzbekistan which will take place at 3.45pm on Saturday, 8 November.

They then play their final group game against Paraguay on Tuesday, 11 November – kick-off 1.30pm Irish time.

This is the fifth major tournament at this age grade for O’Brien with his squad qualifying for the World Cup following a 2-0 win over Poland and a 5-0 victory over Iceland in the Elite Round of the U17 Euro Qualifiers.

Ireland U17 squad:

Goalkeepers: George Moloney (Southampton), Alex Noonan (Shamrock Rovers), Corey Sheridan (Finn Harps).

Defenders: Ryan Butler (Wexford), Josh Cullen (Finn Harps), Vinnie Leonard (Dundalk), Ade Solanke (FC Lorient), Oisin McDonagh (Venezia), Finn Sherlock (Hoffenheim), Sean Spaight (Dundalk).

Midfielders: Rory Finneran (Newcastle United), Ramon Martos (UD Almeria), Grady McDonnell (Club Brugge), Kian McMahon-Brown (Burnley), Goodness Ogbonna (UCD), Victor Ozhianvuna (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Max Kovalevskis (Shamrock Rovers), Brody Lee (Cork City), Gavin McAteer (Finn Harps), Michael Noonan (Shamrock Rovers), Jaden Umeh (SL Benfica).