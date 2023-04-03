Ireland U17s discover Euros opponents

IRELAND U17S have discovered their European Championships fate after the draw for the tournament was made this afternoon.

Colin O’Brien’s side have been paired with hosts Hungary as well as Poland and Wales in Group A.

The Boys in Green managed to avoid many of the bigger nations like France, Portugal, Spain and Netherlands, after being seeded alongside them in Pot 1, following a fantastic performance in qualification.

Ireland finished second in the first qualifying round, below Norway but ahead of Belarus and Armenia after registering one win and two draws in their group.

They then came through the elite qualifying round in impressive fashion, drawing 2-2 with Italy before wins against Ukraine and Cyprus, the latter game seeing them score a dramatic last-gasp winner through Bohemians youngster Nickson Okosun, with the 3-2 win enough to ensure they pipped the Italians to top spot in the group on goals scored.

The tournament takes place from 7 May to 2 June, with Ireland one of 16 teams competing.

It will also serve as qualification for the 2023 Fifa U17 World Cup, which today was withdrawn from Peru “given the inability of the host country to fulfill its commitments to completing the infrastructure required”.

The five spots available will be filled by the four semi-finalists, plus the winners of a play-off between the two beaten quarter-finalists with the best group stage record.

Ireland will start their tournament against Poland on 17 May before facing Wales on 20 May and Hungary on 23 May.

The kick-off times and venues for the matches in question have yet to be confirmed.