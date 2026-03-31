THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND will compete at back-to-back U17 World Cups, after confirming their qualification with a 7-0 victory over Slovakia.
A first-half from Cork City’s Cillian Murphy and a goal from midfielder Ryan Sheridan helped the Boys in Green to a 4-0 lead after 45 minutes.
Goals from Josh Harpur, Joey Wuna and Desmond Armstrong completed the rout.
The result sees Ireland finish their campaign on 6 points.
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A 1-1 draw elsewhere between Croatia and Poland has, however, put an end to Ireland’s hopes of participating in the eight-team U17 European Championship competition, with Croatia topping Ireland’s group with seven points.
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Ireland U17s book World Cup place, but miss out on European Championship spot
THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND will compete at back-to-back U17 World Cups, after confirming their qualification with a 7-0 victory over Slovakia.
A first-half from Cork City’s Cillian Murphy and a goal from midfielder Ryan Sheridan helped the Boys in Green to a 4-0 lead after 45 minutes.
Goals from Josh Harpur, Joey Wuna and Desmond Armstrong completed the rout.
The result sees Ireland finish their campaign on 6 points.
A 1-1 draw elsewhere between Croatia and Poland has, however, put an end to Ireland’s hopes of participating in the eight-team U17 European Championship competition, with Croatia topping Ireland’s group with seven points.
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