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Qualification

Ireland U17s book World Cup place, but miss out on European Championship spot

Ireland will compete at back-to-back U17 World Cups.
5.39pm, 31 Mar 2026

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND will compete at back-to-back U17 World Cups, after confirming their qualification with a 7-0 victory over Slovakia.

A first-half from Cork City’s Cillian Murphy and a goal from midfielder Ryan Sheridan helped the Boys in Green to a 4-0 lead after 45 minutes.

Goals from Josh Harpur, Joey Wuna and Desmond Armstrong completed the rout.

The result sees Ireland finish their campaign on 6 points.

A 1-1 draw elsewhere between Croatia and Poland has, however, put an end to Ireland’s hopes of participating in the eight-team U17 European Championship competition, with Croatia topping Ireland’s group with seven points.

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