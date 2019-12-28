Ireland U19 international makes bench for first time as Southamton rescue a point

Updated at 17.22

IRELAND U19 INTERNATIONAL Will Smallbone made Southampton’s bench for the first time in a Premier League encounter, as the Saints drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace today.

James Tomkins gave the Eagles the lead five minutes after half-time, but Danny Ings equalised with his 14th goal of the season.

Midfield youngster Smallbone was rewarded after impressing with Southampton at underage level — he was among the nominees for Premier League 2 Player of the Season back in May.

Crystal Palace could have moved to within three points of the top four with victory and took the lead at St Mary’s through Tomkins’s header.

However, a terrible error from Martin Kelly undid Palace’s good work as he teed up Southampton’s talisman Ings to level and edge the Saints four points clear of the bottom three.

Meanwhile, Everton’s renaissance under Carlo Ancelotti continued as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s double earned a 2-1 win at Newcastle, whilst Watford secured a big win in their battle to avoid relegation.

Ancelotti’s reign at Goodison Park got off to a flying start thanks Calvert-Lewin’s winner against Burnley on Boxing Day and the in-form England U21 international was the Toffees’ hero once more on Tyneside.

Calvert-Lewin rewarded a bright start from the visitors and an adventurous line-up from Ancelotti as he swept home after the ball ricocheted around the Newcastle box.

The Magpies responded well to falling behind, though, and deservedly equalised early in the second period through Fabian Schar.

However, Newcastle were level for only eight minutes as they were caught by Everton’s pace on the break when Richarlison squared for Calvert-Lewin to slide in for his 10th goal of the season.

Victory takes Everton above Newcastle into the top half of the table.

Watford closed to within three points of safety thanks to a second home win in as many games under Nigel Pearson as the Hornets beat Aston Villa 3-0 despite playing half an hour with 10 men when Adrian Mariappa saw red.

Troy Deeney had given Watford the lead eight minutes before half-time and doubled his side’s advantage from the penalty spot soon after Mariappa was shown a second yellow card.

Ismaila Sarr then rounded off a miserable afternoon for Villa, who remain in the bottom three after a fifth defeat in six league games.

Premier League 3pm results:

Newcastle 1 (Schaer 56) Everton 2 (Calvert-Lewin 13, 64)

Southampton 1 (Ings 74) Crystal Palace 1 (Tomkins 50)

Watford 3 (Deeney 42, 67-pen, Sarr 71) Aston Villa 0

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

