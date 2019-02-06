Try-scorer Foley the sole change for Ireland U20 after England win

LAST WEEK’S BONUS point try-scoring hero Cormac Foley has been promoted from bench to starting berth for Ireland’s U20 Six Nations meeting with Scotland on Friday (kick-off 19.30, no broadcast).

The scrum-half grounded the fourth try for Ireland in Musgrave Park to seal a memorable victory over England and maximum points for Ireland.

The only change made by head coach Noel McNamara ahead of round two, the St Mary’s man slots in alongside Harry Byrne at half-back in place of the injured Craig Casey.

Despite hobbling off during the win in Cork, captain David Hawkshaw continues in the centre alongside Liam Turner, with Jake Flannery, Conor Phillips and Jonathan Wren making up the back three.

The pack, so impressive in turning over England, are unchanged with the dynamic back row trio of John Hodnett, Scott Penny and Martin Moloney given another chance to shine in Netherdale.

McNamara has made tweaks to his bench, with Buccaneers scrum-half Colm Reilly benefiting from Casey’s injury to take a replacement role, while Shannon tighthead Luke Masters takes up a reserve spot with Ryan Lomas making way.

“We got things started on a really positive note on Friday night in Cork, and it was a credit to the players with how well they finished the game,” says McNamara.

“It was great to get the Championship off with a win like that, but there’s a new challenge in front of us this Friday and I’ve no doubt Scotland will be hurting from their loss against Italy.

“The players are very much focused on their own jobs for this Friday night, and they’re looking forward to their first away test of the campaign.”

Ireland U20 (v Scotland)

15. Jake Flannery (Shannon RFC / Munster)

14. Conor Phillips (Young Munster RFC / Munster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University FC / Leinster)

12. David Hawkshaw (Clontarf FC / Leinster) Captain

11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution FC / Munster)

10. Harry Byrne (Lansdowne FC / Leinster)

9. Cormac Foley (St.Mary’s College RFC / Leinster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster RFC / Munster)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians RFC / Connacht)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University FC / Leinster)

4. Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC / Leinster)

5. Niall Murray (Buccaneers RFC / Connacht)

6. Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)

7. Scott Penny (UCD RFC / Leinster)

8. John Hodnett (UCC RFC / Munster)

Replacements:

16. John McKee (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)

17. Michael Milne (UCD RFC / Leinster)

18. Luke Masters (Shannon RFC / Munster)*

19. Brian Deeny (Clontarf FC / Leinster)

20. David McCann (Banbridge RFC / Ulster)

21. Colm Reilly (Buccaneers RFC / Connacht)*

22. Sean French (Cork Constitution FC / Munster)

23. Rob Russell (Dublin University FC / Leinster)

