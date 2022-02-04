Ireland begin U20s begin Six Nations campaign with blistering eight-try victory over Wales

Ireland 53

Wales 5

RICHIE MURPHY’S Ireland U20s were ostensibly none the wiser as to what they might face in Byron Hayward’s Wales, the pandemic putting paid to the type of visual evidence of the opposition on which a side can typically base some of their preparation.

The same could mostly be said for tonight’s visitors, who would have seen Ulster back row Reuben Crothers, Bristol wing Chay Mullins, Leinster loosehead Jack Boyle and his provincial peer Mark Morrissey, a lock, play at this level last year; and who could at least give Munster’s away Champions Cup victory over Wasps a once-over to catch a glimpse of starting Irish fullback Patrick Campbell or replacement half-backs Ethan Coughlan and Tony Butler.

Within half an hour at Musgrave Park though, that sense of mystery had all but dissipated. Ireland’s blistering performance was enough to warm hands and hearts in Cork, their eight tries more than sufficient in inflicting upon their Welsh counterparts a chastening beating.

The tone was set within minutes: an early error by the visitors at the breakdown allowed Irish out-half Charlie Tector to pump his side into the opposition 22′. From the resulting home lineout, the Welsh maul crumbled dramatically enough that Ireland nine Matthew Devine could scarcely keep up with his pack.

Skipper Reuben Crothers pointed to the posts as Wales again infringed. Tector — who by the sounds of things in the West Stand brought with him a huge Kilkenny contingent — did the rest from centre-right.

Wales replied with a spell of pressure built upon Ireland’s own infringements at the breakdown. A wonderfully crafted back-three move saw them charge down the Irish right flank and into the 22′. Only for some superb cover work by Leinster 13 Fionn Gibbons, who caught a chip and chase and called a mark as he frantically retreated, prevented a certain Welsh try.

Both sides then exchanged attacks, Wales pinged in the Irish 22′ and Ireland conspiring to botch a lineout on the Welsh five.

Five minutes into the game, a young family friend of Munster fullback Patrick Campbell had bemoaned from a seat behind this writer that “Patrick hasn’t even touched the ball yet.”

He wasn’t waiting long, however. On 12 minutes, with his first possession, Campbell slalomed into midfield and put captain Crothers through a hole in the Welsh line. The move broke down when one of Devine’s passes from the base of a ruck hit referee Julianne Zussman, resulting in an Irish scrum.

From there, a sweeping backline move from left to right prompted Campbell to explode into space. A perfectly timed pass put in Bristol’s Chay Mullins who, still with work to do, powered over from 10 yards for a sublime opening try in the 15th minute. Tector’s compass was marginally off from the resulting kick, which sailed across the face of the posts towards the Sunday’s Well entrance.

Six minutes later, Ireland almost produced a carbon copy of the same move. Again, Campbell straightened to create a yard of space for Mullins but this time, Dragons wing Oli Andrew took one for his team with a deliberate knock-on. Andrew went to the bin and Ireland went for the jugular.

Scrum-half Devine, the fourth man from Galway school Garbally to make the 20s squad in as many seasons, crossed second for the hosts and he made it look simple: fed by Ballymena and Ulster hooker James McCormick who dove on a ball that bobbled out of Irish hands in the lineout, Devine sent Wales’ Joe Cowell out for the Echo, cutting back inside the tighthead’s soft shoulder and waltzing past replacement Tom Cowan to dot down under the sticks.

After a pile-on from his elated team-mates, Devine’s partner in crime Tector slotted the afters from point-blank range.

That made for 15-0 and despite Ireland’s increasingly apparent superiority up front, Wales came within a couple of yards of a near immediate response. With a beautifully crafted attack down Ireland’s blindside, Harri Houston of the Ospreys appeared home and hosed only for Leinster wing Shane Mallon to produce a firm, last-gasp hit as he flew across his own five. Showing street smarts belying his age, Mallon went one better as he regained his feet, ensuring Houston was in touch with a cheeky tug of his leg.

Back came Ireland again. After another spell of power and pressure, Crothers was held up on the line. From the resulting goal-line drop-out, home eight James Culhane showed fleet footwork and dynamism in equal measure as he ploughed through the Welsh line. However, an ensuing attack which resulted in Mullins being put over in the right-hand corner was belatedly pulled back, with Ireland pinged for crossing during Culhane’s initial burst. It was, to put it frankly, a nonsensical decision by the officiating team: the supposedly obstructed Welsh defender was practically admiring Culhane’s linebreak with the rest of Musgrave Park so far away was he from making a tackle.

Mullins’ lost try was lock Mark Morrissey’s gain only moments later, however, and McCormick was again the de facto provider. After a blistering break by tighthead Jack Boyle and a consequent booming carry by outside centre Gibbons, Devine fed the Irish hooker who picked a sumptuous line just inside the 22′, making holograms of two Welsh defenders until he was dragged down a yard short. The rest was processional, however: a scrambling Welsh defence could only watch while Devine popped left to Morrissey, who crashed over halfway between the posts and the left-hand touchline. Tector found the mark again from the tee, nudging Ireland out to a 22-0 lead.

The margin remained the same until the turnaround despite further dominance from the hosts, including a breathtaking 70-metre attack down the Welsh right during which which inside centre Ben Brownlee received a chance to show his wheels.

Fullback Campbell, meanwhile, who had shown three glimpses of his brilliance, was withdrawn through injury and replaced by Clontarf’s Aitzol King.

It took Richie Murphy’s men less than two minutes of the second half to breach the whitewash for the bonus point, Crothers putting the cherry on top of brilliant work by his pack — and a fine individual performance — as he burrowed over from a yard.

Two minutes later, his fellow back row James McNabney, the Ulster blindside, added his own name to the scoresheet, the Irish forwards again bending their Welsh counterparts until they broke. Tector converted Crothers’ try but missed his attempt from McNabney’s finish, albeit from the left-hand touchline.

Then came a wonderful second score by Mullins on 52 minutes: the forwards showed their more delicate side, moving the ball quickly across the Welsh 22′. Devine fed Tector who shipped it onto Gibbons, and the midfielder teed up Mullins who cut back across a flailing Welsh body to trot under the posts.

Tector’s conversion took Ireland’s lead to 41-0 and he was replaced seconds later by Garryowen and Munster’s Tony Butler as Murphy began to give minutes to his reinforcements.

Credit to Byron Hayward’s Wales who kept fighting where others, mentally at least, would have been halfway to Cork Airport by this stage. They came within an inch of crossing for their first score just before the hour mark but a couple of assaults on the Irish line were denied — including by one monstrous hit by McNabney.

Getting no purchase with one-outs from five or so yards, the visitors attempted to improvise: out-half Daniel Edwards attempted a crossfield kick to the left but it came slightly wonkily off his boot. Though it was taken well by left wing Andrew, a loose ball from the next phase was pounced upon by Mullins, who fly-hacked on and was deemed to have been hauled down on his chase as Ireland attempted to turn sturdy defence into stunning counter attack.

Ireland turned that penalty into their seventh try, and it was deserved score for the excellent McCormick who peeled off the back off a maul and found his way over. It was also his last act: he subbed out for fellow Ulsterman Josh Hanlon of Ballynahinch.

Wales, who had all but emptied their bench, again knocked on the door. A combination of exceptional five-metre defence by Ireland, two unfortunate knock-ons and one forward floated pass ultimately kept them out as far as 68 minutes. Even the Irish fans, at this point, were half-willing them on.

Advertisement

And after an eighth Irish score was belatedly ruled out for a tackle off the ball by Hanlon, the visitors got something to take home with them: a beautiful pass by Jac Lloyd put left wing Andrew into space, and he finished powerfully to warm applause from both the home support and a sizeable Welsh contingent.

Centre Brownlee powered over for Ireland on 79 minutes with replacement 10 Butler having the final say from the tee.

A romping start for Richie Murphy’s men who can be certain that they’ll face greater tests in this competition, but are on the right track to pass them.

Scorers for Ireland: Tries: Mullins (2), Devine, Morrisssey, Crothers, McNabney, McCormick, Brownlee; Pens: Tector (1/1); Conversions: Tector (4/6), Butler (1/2).

Scorers for Wales: Try: Andrew

Ireland U20s

15. Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

14. Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

13. Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Ben Brownlee (Blackrock College/Leinster)

11. Shane Mallon (UCD RFC/Leinster)

10. Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

9. Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

1. Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)

2. James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

3. Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)

4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

7. Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain)

8. James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

17. Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

18. Rory McGuire (UCD/Leinster)

19. Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)

20. Ronan O’Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster)

21. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

22. Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

23. Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Wales

15 Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby)

14 Harri Houston (Ospreys)

13 Bryn Bradley (Harlequins)

12 Eddie James (Scarlets)

11 Oli Andrew (Dragons)

10 Daniel Edwards (Ospreys)

9 Harri Williams (Scarlets)

1 Joe Cowell (Cardiff Met)

2 Efan Daniel (Cardiff Rugby)

3 Nathan Evans (Cardiff Rugby)

4 Joe Peard (Dragons)

5 Lewis Jones (Ospreys)

6 Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby – Captain)

7 Ethan Fackrell (Cardiff Rugby)

8 Ben Moa (Dragons)

Replacements:

16 Morgan Veness (Ealing Trailfinders)

17 Rhys Barratt (Cardiff Rugby)

18 Ellis Fackrell (Ospreys)

19 Benji Williams (Opsreys)

20 Tom Cowan (Bath Rugby)

21 Morgan Lloyd (Dragons)

22 Jac Lloyd (Bristol Bears)

23 Joe Hawkins (Ospreys)