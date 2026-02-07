Ireland U20s well beaten by France in Six Nations opener

U20 Six Nations Championship:

France U20s 50

Ireland U20s 21

IT WAS a frustrating start to the U20s Six Nations Championship for Ireland at Stade Aime Giral in Perpignan this evening as Andrew Browne’s charges fell to a comprehensive defeat at the hands of defending champions France.

Following an excellent catch off a crossfield kick on 12 minutes, French winger Melvyn Rates offloaded to Adrien Drault, who proceeded to dot down for an unconverted breakthrough try.

Ireland immediately responded when Josh Neill (originally from South Africa, but now part of the Leinster Academy) charged down a box kick by France’s Nolhann Couillaud before passing to scrum-half Christopher Barrett for a simple finish over the line.

A successful conversion from Barrett’s half-back partner Tom Wood edged Ireland in front, but the hosts subsequently flexed their muscles either side of the first-quarter mark. Ruben Pargade and Romeo Bonnard Martin both touched down beyond the whitewash in advance of Ireland’s No 8 Diarmaid O’Connell being sent to the sin-bin, and the French sealed a bonus point when Rates and replacement scrum-half Antoine Latrasse combined superbly for the latter to score an eye-catching try.

Ireland looked set to end the opening period on a high when Neill powered over at the end of a lengthy spell of attacking pressure, but there was enough time on the clock for France to grab a fifth try through loosehead prop Matheo Frisach.

This left Ireland 31-14 adrift at the interval, but after Frisach had a second score retrospectively ruled out on the resumption, the visitors gave themselves a fighting chance when Munster prospect Barrett seized upon a loose ball in the 49th minute and raced over for his second try of the night.

France remained a potent attacking threat, however, and re-established their stranglehold on the play when an incisive pass from Latrasse paved the way for Rates to touch down in the left corner.

Highly-rated La Rochelle youngster Lucas Andjissermatchi also got in on the scoring act with a powerful finish off an attacking scrum, and while Ireland battled admirably after James O’Leary was yellow-carded in the closing quarter, France rounded off a ruthless display with a stoppage-time try courtesy of Baptiste Veschambre.

France scorers:

Tries – Adrien Drault, Ruben Pargade, Romeo Bonnard Martin, Antoine Latrasse, Matheo Frisach, Melvyn Rates, Lucas Andjissermatchi, Baptiste Veschambre

Conversions – Luka Keletaona [5 from 7], Gabin Kretchmann [0 from 1]

Ireland scorers:

Tries – Christopher Barrett 2, Josh Neill

Conversions – Tom Wood [3 from 3]

FRANCE: Axel Guillaud (Gabin Kretchmann ’57); Dylan Cazemajou, Adrien Drault, Quentin Valentino, Melvyn Rates; Luka Keletaona (Joachim Senga Kouo Gilbert ’72), Nolhann Couillaud (Antoine Latrasse ’15); Matheo Frisach (Liam Couturier ’52), Yanis Basse (Lohann Gil ’59), Ruben Pargade (Mael Turpin ’50); Baptiste Veschambre, Nils Punti (Alban Portat ’38-’40 & 64); Marceau Marzullo, Romeo Bonnard Martin, Tana Keletaona (Lucas Andjissermatchi ’55).

IRELAND: Noah Byrne; Derry Moloney, Johnny O’Sullivan, James O’Leary (Ethan Black ’80), Daniel Ryan; Tom Wood (Charlie O’Shea ’64), Christopher Barrett (Fergus Callington ’74); Max Doyle (Christian Foley ’57), Rian Handley (Duinn Maguire ’53), Sami Bishti (Blake McClean ’57); Dylan McNeice, Donnacha McGuire (Joe Finn ’53); Josh Neill, Billy Hayes (Ben Blaney ’59), Diarmaid O’Connell.

Referee: Christopher Allison (SARU).