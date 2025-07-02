Advertisement
Will Wootton starts at scrum-half. Tom Maher/INPHO
Ireland U20s make two changes for Italy clash

Scrum-half Will Wootton and prop Alex Usanov both come into the starting team.
3.20pm, 2 Jul 2025

IRELAND U20s HEAD coach Neil Doak has made two changes to his team for Friday’s U20s Championship meeting with Italy in Viadana [KO 7.30pm Irish time, RugbyPass TV]. 

Ireland opened their campaign with a 35-28 win over Georgia, and scrum-half Will Wootton and prop Alex Usanov will both come into the side for Friday’s clash with the hosts.

Charlie Molony, Paidi Farrell and Derry Moloney continue in Ireland’s back three, with Eoghan Smyth and Ciarán Mangan named in the centre positions.

Wootton starts at scrum-half as Tom Wood continues at out-half.

Usanov joins the front row alongside Henry Walker and Alex Mullan.

Mahon Ronan and Billy Corrigan are in the second row, while Eanna McCarthy captains the team from the back row, where he is joined by Luke Murphy and Michael Foy.

Mikey Yarr, Billy Bohan, Tom McAllister, Conor Kennelly and Bobby Power are the replacement forwards, with backs Clark Logan, Sam Wisniewski and Daniel Green completing the 23.

Ireland:

  • 15. Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • 14. Paidi Farrell (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
  • 13. Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
  • 12. Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)
  • 11. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
  • 10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)
  • 9. Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)
  • 1. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
  • 2. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
  • 3. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
  • 4. Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
  • 5. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
  • 6. Michael Foy (UCC RFC/Munster)
  • 7. Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht) – capt
  • 8. Luke Murphy (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

Replacements:

  • 16. Mikey Yarr (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • 17. Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
  • 18. Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
  • 19. Conor Kennelly (Highfield RFC/Munster)
  • 20. Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
  • 21. Clark Logan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
  • 22. Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
  • 23. Daniel Green (Queens University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
