More Stories
New Ireland U20s head coach Andrew Browne. Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeFixture

Ireland U20s to face South Africa in Cork

The game will be played at Virgin Media Park on Friday 14 November.
4.50pm, 29 Oct 2025

THE IRELAND U20s will face South Africa in Cork in a challenge match next month.

The fixture will be played at Virgin Media Park on Friday 14 November, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

New head coach Andrew Browne replaced Neil Doak earlier this month, and assembled an extended squad at the IRFU’s high performance centre last week.

The squad will gather again for a six-day camp in November ahead of the Cork fixture.

Tickets for the game are available now on Ticketmaster.ie, and a live stream will be available on IrishRugby+.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie