Ireland U20s to face South Africa in Cork

THE IRELAND U20s will face South Africa in Cork in a challenge match next month.

The fixture will be played at Virgin Media Park on Friday 14 November, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

New head coach Andrew Browne replaced Neil Doak earlier this month, and assembled an extended squad at the IRFU’s high performance centre last week.

The squad will gather again for a six-day camp in November ahead of the Cork fixture.

Tickets for the game are available now on Ticketmaster.ie, and a live stream will be available on IrishRugby+.