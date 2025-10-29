The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland U20s to face South Africa in Cork
THE IRELAND U20s will face South Africa in Cork in a challenge match next month.
The fixture will be played at Virgin Media Park on Friday 14 November, with a 7.30pm kick-off.
New head coach Andrew Browne replaced Neil Doak earlier this month, and assembled an extended squad at the IRFU’s high performance centre last week.
The squad will gather again for a six-day camp in November ahead of the Cork fixture.
Tickets for the game are available now on Ticketmaster.ie, and a live stream will be available on IrishRugby+.
Fixture Rugby Ireland U20s