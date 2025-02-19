Ireland U20s make two changes for Wales clash

IRELAND U20s HEAD coach Neil Doak has made two changes to his starting team for Friday night’s U20 Six Nations meeting with Wales in Newport [KO 7.45pm, Virgin Media 3].

Eoghan Smyth comes into the team at centre, while Tom McAllister joins the pack at tighthead.

The Ireland Men's U20s team to face Wales in Newport on Friday night! 👊#FutureIsGreen — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 19, 2025 Daniel Green, Charlie Molony and Ciarán Mangan continue in an unchanged back three. Connor Fahy shifts from 12 to 13 as Smyth joins the Ireland midfield, while Clark Logan and Sam Wisniewski start again in the half-backs. McAllister comes into the front row alongside Billy Bohan and Henry Walker, as Mahon Ronan and Billy Corrigan start in the second row. Captain Éanna McCarthy is at number eight, with Bobby Power and Michael Foy completing the back row.

On the bench, Mikey Yarr, Paddy Moore, Alex Mullan, Conor Kennelly and David Walsh provide the forward replacements, while Will Wootton, Tom Wood and Gene O’Leary Kareem are the back replacements. Ireland U20s: 15. Daniel Green (Ulster)

14. Charlie Molony (Leinster)

13. Connor Fahy (Leinster)

12. Eoghan Smyth (Munster)

11. Ciarán Mangan (Leinster)

10. Sam Wisniewski (Leinster)

9. Clark Logan (Ulster) 1. Billy Bohan (Connacht)

2. Henry Walker (Ulster)

3. Tom McAllister (Ulster)

4. Mahon Ronan (Leinster)

5. Billy Corrigan (Leinster)

6. Michael Foy (Munster)

7. Bobby Power (Connacht)

8. Éanna McCarthy (Connacht) – capt Replacements: 16. Mikey Yarr (Leinster)

17. Paddy Moore (Leinster)

18. Alex Mullan (Leinster)

19. Conor Kennelly (Munster)

20. David Walsh (Leinster)

21. Will Wootton (IQ Rugby)

22. Tom Wood (Munster)

23. Gene O’Leary Kareem (Munster)