Advertisement
More Stories
Ireland's Eoghan Smyth. Bryan Keane/INPHO
FreeTeam news

Ireland U20s make two changes for Wales clash

Eoghan Smyth comes into the team at centre, while Tom McAllister joins the pack at tighthead.
4.48pm, 19 Feb 2025
6

IRELAND U20s HEAD coach Neil Doak has made two changes to his starting team for Friday night’s U20 Six Nations meeting with Wales in Newport [KO 7.45pm, Virgin Media 3].

Eoghan Smyth comes into the team at centre, while Tom McAllister joins the pack at tighthead.

Daniel Green, Charlie Molony and Ciarán Mangan continue in an unchanged back three.

Connor Fahy shifts from 12 to 13 as Smyth joins the Ireland midfield, while Clark Logan and Sam Wisniewski start again in the half-backs.

McAllister comes into the front row alongside Billy Bohan and Henry Walker, as Mahon Ronan and Billy Corrigan start in the second row.

Captain Éanna McCarthy is at number eight, with Bobby Power and Michael Foy completing the back row.

On the bench, Mikey Yarr, Paddy Moore, Alex Mullan, Conor Kennelly and David Walsh provide the forward replacements, while Will Wootton, Tom Wood and Gene O’Leary Kareem are the back replacements.

Ireland U20s:

  • 15. Daniel Green (Ulster)
  • 14. Charlie Molony (Leinster)
  • 13. Connor Fahy (Leinster)
  • 12. Eoghan Smyth (Munster)
  • 11. Ciarán Mangan (Leinster)
  • 10. Sam Wisniewski (Leinster)
  • 9. Clark Logan (Ulster)
  • 1. Billy Bohan (Connacht)
  • 2. Henry Walker (Ulster)
  • 3. Tom McAllister (Ulster)
  • 4. Mahon Ronan (Leinster)
  • 5. Billy Corrigan (Leinster)
  • 6. Michael Foy (Munster)
  • 7. Bobby Power (Connacht)
  • 8. Éanna McCarthy (Connacht) – capt

Replacements:

  • 16. Mikey Yarr (Leinster)
  • 17. Paddy Moore (Leinster)
  • 18. Alex Mullan (Leinster)
  • 19. Conor Kennelly (Munster)
  • 20. David Walsh (Leinster)
  • 21. Will Wootton (IQ Rugby)
  • 22. Tom Wood (Munster)
  • 23. Gene O’Leary Kareem (Munster)

Author
View 6 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
6 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie