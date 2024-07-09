Ireland U20 Women fall short against Italy in Parma

Ireland U20s: 17

Italy U20s: 24

THE IRELAND U20s Women’s team ran out of time with their late comeback, which included Kelly Burke’s brace of tries, as they lost 24-17 to Italy in their second Six Nations Women’s Summer Series match.

Having initially led through Ivana Kiripati’s close range score, Ireland lost crucial ground during the third quarter when influential winger Martina Busana touched down twice as part of her impressive 14-point haul.

The stifling 30-degree heart in Parma, coupled with a bad run of luck with injuries, took its toll on Niamh Briggs’ young side, who fell 24-7 behind when Italian replacement Greta Copat took their try tally to four.

Those injuries led to replacement prop Róisín Maher having to pack down in the second row. The Irish forwards rallied down the final stretch, using their robust maul platform to send replacement Burke over in the 72nd and 79th minutes.

Kate Flannery missed both conversions from the left, making it a seven-point defeat in the end but with a final fixture to come against Scotland on Sunday, the Ireland U20 Women still have a chance to end their first ever tournament on a high.

Connacht’s Faith Oviawe turned in a terrific performance, putting on a tackling masterclass at times and using her athleticism in the wide channels to gain good ground. Lucia Linn also went close to scoring a wonder try, and prop Sophie Barrett was another player to impress.

With Ruth Campbell a late withdrawal from the starting XV, captain Jane Neill switched back to the second row and Kiripati came in for her second start of the tournament at number 8. There were nine personnel changes from the 33-10 loss to England.

Backing up from their 17-13 first round victory over Scotland, Italy stuck mostly with that winning formula, and although they had the early territory, the Irish defence and scrum stood up to the task.

Niamh Gallagher countered brilliantly from a kick, showing her pace out wide before Sara Mannini halted her progress. Italy put together a promising break in response, only for Oviawe’s big tackle on Elisa Cecati to slam the door shut.

Aided by Barrett’s turnover penalty, Ireland continue to hold Italy at arm’s length, and a superb long-range break by centre Linn, off a midfield scrum, almost delivered a try. Her weaving run was stopped just eight metres short by Giada Corradini.

Linn drew a high tackle from Elettra Costantini a few minutes later, with the penalty leading to the opening try, 21 minutes in. Amanda McQuade, who threw consistently well in the lineouts, broke menacingly off the maul, and Kiripati burrowed over to turn the forward pressure into points.

Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton made it a full seven-pointer, but some disruption to Ireland’s tight five saw McQuade and Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair both forced off with knocks. Italy quickly took advantage with prop Vittoria Zanette charging over from Mascia Jelic’s short pass.

Busana’s conversion had the sides level at seven points apiece for the interval, with Ireland having field position but with handling errors making for some stop-start phases. Italian full-back Rubina Emma Grassi was fortunate to avoid a card for a tip tackle on Robyn O’Connor.

Italy captain Elena Errichiello also won a key penalty at the breakdown, five metres out from her own line. The tournament hosts had the better of the third quarter though, after initially missing out on a try when replacement Francesca Andreoli knocked on.

They hit the front when forcing a scrum penalty, and some swift passing out to the right saw Busana ghost through a gap to dot down in the 49th minute. Full-back Gallagher unfortunately had to hobble off in the aftermath.

Busana was over again just a few minutes later, making it 17-7 after a maul set-up on the right, and then good work from replacement Mihaela Pirpiliu to release the Villorba winger for the left corner.

The Azzurre youngsters were playing with increasing confidence, and Andreoli was held up as they went close to another score. Maher’s efforts at the breakdown relieved some pressure, but Copat crashed over with 15 minutes remaining, and Busana converted with aplomb.

Ireland made sure they built for a strong finish, with Kate Flannery’s cross-field kick narrowly evading the clutches of fellow replacement Hannah Clarke. Nonetheless, a powerpacked maul delivered five points when Burke was driven over in the left corner.

Barrett, Kiripati, and Clarke all carried well to take Ireland back into Italian territory late on. Oviawe popped up on the left wing to accelerate up to the opposition 22, and a final penalty was tucked towards the corner by Flannery, before Burke broke from the maul to complete her brace.

Italy scorers:

Tries – Zanette, Busana (2), Copat;

Conversions – Martina Busana (2)

Ireland scorers:

Tries – Ivana Kiripati, Kelly Burke (2)

Conversion: Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton

IRELAND U20: Niamh Gallagher (Hannah Clarke, 52); Robyn O’Connor, Lucia Linn (Kate Flannery, HT), Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, Clara Barrett (Lily Morris, 56); Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Lucia Linn, 60), May Goulding (Jade Gaffney, 56); Grainne Burke (Hannah Wilson, 51), Amanda McQuade (Kelly Burke, 24) Sophie Barrett, Jane Neill (capt), Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair (Brianna Heylmann, 24), Faith Oviawe, Éadaoin Murtagh (Róisín Maher, 30) (Clara Barrett, 72), Ivana Kiripati.

Referee: Beatriz Casares Fernández (Scotland)