BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 29 April 2021
Advertisement

Ireland U21 international on target to celebrate title success in style

Luca Connell helped Queen’s Park overcome Edinburgh City this evening.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 11:05 PM
15 minutes ago 385 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5424551
Luca Connell (file pic).
Image: PA
Luca Connell (file pic).
Luca Connell (file pic).
Image: PA

IRELAND U21 international Luca Connell scored as Queen’s Park beat Edinburgh City 2-0 in Scottish League Two tonight.

Connell and co had already been confirmed as champions just over a week ago, after a 0-0 draw against Elgin, but it did not mean there was any drop in performance this evening.

On the night Queen’s Park lifted the league trophy, the Irish youngster doubled his side’s advantage just before the hour mark to register his second goal in 10 appearances, since joining the club on loan from Celtic in March.

The 20-year-old midfielder was regarded as a hugely promising prospect at Bolton, making his senior competitive debut there aged 17 amid links with Tottenham and other Premier League clubs.

However, his progress has stalled somewhat, partially due to injuries, since joining the Bhoys in June 2019.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford recently admitted the Celtic move has not gone entirely as Connell would have hoped so far, but will no doubt be encouraged by the progress he has made in recent weeks.

Former Ireland U21 international Canice Carroll also started for the hosts on the night.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie