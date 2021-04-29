Ireland U21 international on target to celebrate title success in style

IRELAND U21 international Luca Connell scored as Queen’s Park beat Edinburgh City 2-0 in Scottish League Two tonight.

Connell and co had already been confirmed as champions just over a week ago, after a 0-0 draw against Elgin, but it did not mean there was any drop in performance this evening.

On the night Queen’s Park lifted the league trophy, the Irish youngster doubled his side’s advantage just before the hour mark to register his second goal in 10 appearances, since joining the club on loan from Celtic in March.

59' GOAL!!!



Connell strikes from distance to double the Spiders lead.



Queen's Park 2-0 Edinburgh City pic.twitter.com/u6vkNvYfIg — Queen's Park FC (@queensparkfc) April 29, 2021

The 20-year-old midfielder was regarded as a hugely promising prospect at Bolton, making his senior competitive debut there aged 17 amid links with Tottenham and other Premier League clubs.

However, his progress has stalled somewhat, partially due to injuries, since joining the Bhoys in June 2019.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford recently admitted the Celtic move has not gone entirely as Connell would have hoped so far, but will no doubt be encouraged by the progress he has made in recent weeks.

Former Ireland U21 international Canice Carroll also started for the hosts on the night.