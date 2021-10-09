Boost for Ireland U21s as clubs release players for Montenegro trip

JIM CRAWFORD HAS been given a huge boost after clubs in England, Wales and Germany agreed to release their players for Ireland’s U21 European Championship qualifier in Montenegro.

After Friday’s win over Luxembourg, Crawford said he was still unsure which players he would be able to call on for Tuesday’s crucial game in Podgorica.

Montenegro has been on the UK government’s Covid-19 red list, which would have forced any Irish players to observe a period of mandatory quarantine on their return to their clubs.

But with those restrictions set to be relaxed on Monday morning, the Ireland boss has now been able to call on a full-strength squad of 29 players.

The decision was taken “following consultations with clubs, the English FA and Uefa”, a statement on Saturday afternoon confirmed.

“Montenegro is not on Ireland’s red list and players from England, Wales and Germany have now been cleared by their clubs to travel for Tuesday night’s European qualifier under the new UK guidelines.”

Crawford will be without Salford City’s Tyreik Wright, who picked up a knock in the closing minutes of Friday’s 2-0 win in Tallaght, while Sam Blair, Kameron Ledwidge, Oisin McEntee and Louie Watson have also returned to their clubs.

Eight of the home-based players who were called up by Crawford on Thursday have remained with the squad and travelled to Podgorica.

“We’re relieved to have some clarity to what has been a unique situation in our preparations for Montenegro,” Crawford said as he thanked the League of Ireland clubs, the UK and German clubs, and the English FA for their co-operation and support.

“We have travelled now with all the players available to us and this is a great opportunity for everyone involved to impress.

“We had looked at hosting a home-based game in the coming months and now we get to see, first hand, how these players can thrive in preparation for a competitive European qualifier.”

Republic of Ireland U21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), Luke McNicholas (Cliftonville, on loan from Sligo Rovers), David Odumosu (Drogheda United)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Ronan Boyce (Derry City), Josh Honohan (Cork City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Niall Morahan (Sligo Rovers), Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Andrew Quinn (Bray Wanderers, on loan from Dundalk), Luke Turner (Cliftonville, on loan from Aberdeen)

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (Peterborough United, on loan from West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Alex Gilbert (Swindon Town, on loan from Brentford), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Conor Noss (Borussia Möchengladbach), Killian Phillips (Drogheda United), Ross Tierney (Bohemians)

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Will Ferry (Crawley Town, on loan from Southampton), Brandon Kavanagh (Bray Wanderers), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Rotherham United), Johnny Kenny (Sligo Rovers), Liam Kerrigan (UCD), Andrew Moran (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Colm Whelan (UCD)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!