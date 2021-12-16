Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 16 December 2021
Advertisement

Scotland among opponents as Ireland given favourable Uefa Nations League draw

Ireland will also face Ukraine and Armenia in their group.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 16 Dec 2021, 6:32 PM
9 minutes ago 14,106 Views 20 Comments
https://the42.ie/5632561
Image: Adam Davy
Image: Adam Davy

IRELAND HAVE BEEN drawn against Ukraine, Scotland and Armenia in Group B1 of the 2022 Uefa Nations League. 

Both Scotland and Ukraine finished second in their World Cup qualification campaigns and will face each other in the play-off semi final next March.

Scotland finished runners-up in their group to Denmark, while Ukraine finished behind France and a point ahead of Finland in spite of winning just two of their eight games. 

Armenia, meanwhile, were the lowest-ranked side in the draw, per Fifa’s rankings. 

It will be Ireland’s first-ever meeting with Ukraine.

The draw is relatively favourable, given Ireland were third seeds and dodged higher-ranked opponents in both of the pots above them, namely Sweden and Russia, along with Erling Haaland and Norway. 

 The games will take place in June and September next year. The first four games take place in a stretch from 2-14 June, with the final two games slated from 22–27 September. 

The precise dates and order of fixtures are yet to be announced by Uefa.

Ireland will be promoted to League A if they top their group, and will be relegated to League C if they finish bottom. The link between the Nations League and qualifying for Euro 2024 has yet to be confirmed, but it is expected that group winners will be guaranteed a play-off for the Euros, while it’s also anticipated that seeding for the Euro 2024 qualifiers will be determined by Nations League finishing. 

Having failed to qualify for the World Cup, the Nations League games are the only competitive matches Ireland will play in 2022. 

The full draw for League B is below: 

Screenshot 2021-12-16 at 17.45.35

Elsewhere, England were drawn with Germany, Hungary, and their conquerors in the final of Euro 2020, Italy. 

Wales, also in League A having topped Ireland’s group in 2020, will face Poland, Netherlands, and Belgium. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Northern Ireland were drawn against Greece, Kosovo and the winner of a March play-off between Cyprus and Estonia in League C. 

You can find the draw in full here

Speaking in October, manager Stephen Kenny said his side’s ambition is to win their group. “When personally marking out the medium to long term strategy for the team, one of the things we looked at was the Uefa nations league starting in June,” said Kenny.

“Our ambition is to win the group. We’ll be taking it extremely seriously by prioritising it.”

Kenny’s current contract expires prior to the final two Nations League games, but CEO Jonathan Hill has been delegated by the FAI board to negotiate an extension with Kenny and his staff. It is expected this extension will include the qualifying campaign for Euro 2024. 

The Nations League is now in its third edition, having been introduced by Uefa in 2018 as a competitive alternative to friendly games, while pitting sides of broadly similar levels against each other. 

Ireland have a horrendous record in the competition, having failed to win any of their 10 games across the previous two competitions. They have scored just twice across those games, losing five games and drawing the other five. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie