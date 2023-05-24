Ireland to face Spain in Euro quarter-final after Barcelona wonderkid strikes

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will face Spain in the quarter final of the U17 European Championships this Saturday.

And a potential meeting with England or France in the last four awaits should Colin O’Brien’s exciting side continue their fine form and resurgence in the competition.

An 80th-minute equaliser against Serbia from Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal, who became their youngest ever player at the age of just 15 earlier this season, ensured the Spaniards set up a date with Ireland after the young Boys in Green demolished hosts Hungary 4-2 last night.

Ireland advanced from their group with Poland, who inflicted a demoralising 5-1 defeat in the opening encounter, but they bounced back to ease by Wales before showing their class with a ruthless display against Hungary.

Spain now lie in wait in at the Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium in Budapest this Saturday (7pm kick-off) with the winners of that tie facing England or France.

On the other side of the draw, Poland and Serbia face off with whoever comes out on top there coming up against the winner of Germany versus Switzerland.