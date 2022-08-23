Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland underage international Harvey Neville signs two-year deal with father Phil’s Inter Miami

The 20-year-old impressed in the club’s development pathway.

Ireland's Harvey Neville (file pic).
Image: Vinny O'Connor/INPHO
Image: Vinny O'Connor/INPHO

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Harvey Neville has signed a two-year deal with his dad’s Inter Miami side after impressing in the club’s development pathway.

The 20-year-old is the son of former Manchester United and England defender Phil Neville, who took over the manager’s chair for the Floridian MLS side last year.

Neville junior, whose contract runs through the 2024 season with club options for 2025 and 2026, was adamant his name meant nothing as he joined the first team from Inter Miami CF II.

“When I’m home, he’s my dad, but when I’m at the facility and working, he’s Coach Neville and I have to prove every single day that I deserve to be here,” he said.

“I have to continue working hard to challenge for a place in the team like every other player.

“I feel like I’ve adapted well to south Florida and Inter Miami. This is a very diverse city and club, and thanks to my previous experiences playing for world-class clubs like Manchester United and Valencia, I’ve been able to compete with some of the best young players in the world as well as learn Spanish, which has allowed me to gel well with this group.”

The 5ft 10in defender joined the club in May 2021, signing for Inter Miami CF II and making 21 appearances in his first season. This year, featuring primarily as a right-back, he has made 15 appearances, all starts, in MLS NEXT Pro.

He is a product of the Manchester United academy and signed his first professional contract with the club in July 2020.

Press Association

